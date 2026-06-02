From the Sideline to the Pitch: the Story of Ivan Arenas

Published on June 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Most soccer professionals spend their days focused on a single role, but for Fort Lauderdale United FC's Ivan Arenas, that's never been the case. Whether he's on the sideline helping guide the club's Gainbridge Super League squad, stepping onto the pitch for the USL League Two team or competing under the bright lights of Baller League USA, Arenas has built a life around the game he loves.

As Fort Lauderdale United's Technical Performance Coach, Arenas has been a fixture on the sideline since arriving midway through the club's inaugural Gainbridge Super League season. Since then, he has been part of 44 matches across the first two seasons of professional women's soccer in Fort Lauderdale. At the same time, Arenas continues pursuing his own playing ambitions. While many coaches leave their playing careers behind, Arenas has continued to thrive on the field.

"They actually complement each other more than they conflict," Arenas said. "Coaching has given me a deeper understanding of the game tactically, technically, and mentally, which I've been able to apply to myself as a player. Continuing to play at a high level also keeps me sharp and relatable as a coach because I'm still somewhat in the players' shoes."

"Coaching has given me a deeper understanding of the game tactically, technically & mentally. Continuing to play at a high level also keeps me sharp & relatable as a coach."

- Ivan Arenas

The First USL League Two Season

The Hialeah native was a key contributor during Fort Lauderdale's inaugural USL League Two campaign in 2025. Featuring primarily at left back, Arenas logged 1,179 minutes, the sixth-most on the squad, while using his pace and attacking instincts to impact both ends of the field at a high level. The defender finished the season with a goal, six shots on target and helped lead Fort Lauderdale to the USL League Two Quarterfinals in its first season in club history.

"The 2025 League Two season was special for me," said Arenas. "I was coaching in the mornings, running my own business during the day, and then competing at night with my team. It took a lot of discipline to stay physically and mentally ready to compete. I'm grateful to Coach Marc Lue Young for trusting me to balance everything and still rely on me to play an important role in the team. What made the season even more meaningful was the group of guys, we built a real family, and that played a big role in what we were able to accomplish."

Despite being able to pull off the concept of coaching and playing simultaneously, Arenas has to be intentional with everything he does. His balancing act required far more than simply showing up.

"My biggest challenge is managing time and energy, but I've learned to be intentional with my schedule and recovery outside of work," Arenas said. "At the end of the day, being able to coach and play means I'm around what I love every day and making a living from something I first fell in love with as a kid."

"I was coaching in the mornings, running my own business during the day & then competing at night with the team. It took a lot of discipline to stay physically & mentally ready to compete."

- Ivan Arenas

Taking His Talents to South Beach

Arenas continued chasing his dreams on the pitch while handling his duties on the sideline as his role expanded on the coaching staff. After news of a new league coming to his hometown, the Miami native's balancing act reached another level in 2026.

While continuing his responsibilities with the Super League squad, Arenas also suited up with For The Win FC during the inaugural Baller League USA season in Miami. The defender appeared in eight matches, recording an assist while tallying 18 duels won, seven tackles won, 11 shots on target and 66 passes across 102 minutes of action.

"The Baller League was a great experience," Arenas said. "It was fast-paced, competitive, and allowed me to connect with a lot of great people in the soccer world. It was a great experience to look up and see a packed stadium, and it challenged me to manage the emotions that come with performing while still playing with passion and creativity."

"(The Baller League - USA) was fast-paced, competitive & allowed me to connect with a lot of great people in the soccer world. It was a great experience to look up and see a packed stadium."

- Ivan Arenas

Taking a Step Back & Reflecting

As the Gainbridge Super League season concluded, Arenas quickly shifted his focus back to Fort Lauderdale's League Two side, where he has taken on a new challenge in 2026. After spending much of last season at left back, he has transitioned into a central midfield role and has already become an important piece of the squad through the opening portion of the campaign.

For Arenas, the opportunity to continue competing while growing as a coach is something he doesn't take for granted. Arenas credits much of his development as a coach to the experiences he has gained within Fort Lauderdale United's professional environment.

"Being on the sideline for two seasons has been a learning experience more than anything," Arenas said. "It's given me a different perspective of the game, seeing things from a coaching lens, understanding decision-making, and how to manage a team over the course of a season."

Arenas didn't always know he wanted to be a coach. Through his playing days and some time after, the coaching journey developed naturally over time.

"There wasn't one specific moment when I realized coaching was for me," Arenas said. "I've always been someone who paid attention to details and respected the game. When I realized coaching was more than just giving instruction and was about helping players become better versions of themselves, that's when it became really meaningful for me."

A native of Hialeah, Arenas attended Dade Christian School before continuing his playing career at Barry University. Following his collegiate career, he played for FC Miami City and Club de Lyon FC before arriving in Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025 season. Now entering his third season with the organization, Arenas remains one of the club's most unique figures, helping players improve from the sideline while continuing to chase his own goals on the field. When he reflects on everything he's accomplished over the last two years, gratitude comes first.

"I feel a mix of gratitude and motivation," Arenas said. "I've been able to put myself in positions and taken on challenges that I'm proud of. At the same time, I don't feel like I've made it yet on either side. If anything, it's just shown me how much more there is to achieve. I appreciate the journey so far and try to never lose perspective of that, but I'm also hungry to reach new goals."

"I feel gratitude & motivation, but I don't feel like I've made it yet on either side. I appreciate the journey so far & try to never lose perspective of that, but I'm also hungry to reach new goals."

- Ivan Arenas







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 2, 2026

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