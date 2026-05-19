Fort Lauderdale's Record-Setting Core

Published on May 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With Fort Lauderdale United FC's second season in club history now complete, several players have already cemented themselves among the most impactful names to wear the badge. From league-leading performances to club-record campaigns, five players stood out throughout the season and etched their names into both the Fort Lauderdale and Gainbridge Super League record books.

Sh'nia Gordon

Defender Sh'nia Gordon has been a mainstay in South Florida since the club's inaugural season, consistently making her mark at both the league and club level. The club captain became just the second player in league history to surpass 5,000 minutes played during Saturday's season finale, and also leads all players in league history in starts (58) and is tied for the league lead in appearances (58). At the club level, she now holds the all-time record for tackles won (68) and interceptions (68), while also tying the club record for shots (84).

Kiara Locklear

Forward Kiara Locklear etched her name further into Fort Lauderdale history during her second season in South Florida. The dynamic attacker took sole possession of the club's all-time assists record (8) and shots on target record (39), while also tying the club's all-time goals record (13) during an impactful campaign. Locklear also matched the club's single-season assists record with four, a mark she originally set the year prior. At the league level, the Lipscomb product was one of just six players to record at least six goals and four assists during the season.

Haley Craig

Goalkeeper Haley Craig seized her opportunity late in her rookie campaign and never looked back. After earning the starting role with just 10 matches remaining in the season, the Stanford product went on to break the club's all-time saves record (58) while also setting the club's single-season mark across her 11 starts. At the league level, Craig finished tied for third in saves despite playing only 1,050 minutes, nearly 1,000 fewer than the other goalkeepers near the top of the leaderboard.

Ella Simpson

Defender Ella Simpson immediately stepped into a starting role for Fort Lauderdale United during her rookie season and quickly established herself as one of the league's top defenders. Despite suffering an injury during the second half of the campaign, Simpson set club single-season records in clearances (127) and goals by a defender (4). While appearing in just 23 matches, her four goals were tied for the most among defenders in the league, while her 127 clearances ranked ninth overall.

Kelli Van Treeck

Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck made a dominant impact in her rookie season after taking a year away from the game following an illustrious collegiate career at Lipscomb. Van Treeck totaled 175 duels won and 48 tackles won, ranking second in club single-season history in both categories. At the league level, Van Treeck was one of just seven midfielders to record at least four goals and two assists, while also leading all midfielders in duels won and ranking second among midfielders in tackles won.

To view the club's full Record Book, visit: www.ftlutd.com/record-book/







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 19, 2026

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