2026 Gainbridge Super League Season Recap: By The Numbers

Published on June 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season coming to a close, it's time to reflect on Fort Lauderdale United FC's second season in franchise history. From record-breaking moments to historic milestones, here's a look back at the 2025/26 season - by the numbers.

30: Goals scored in the second season in club history. Across 28 matches during the 2025/26 campaign, Fort Lauderdale found the back of the net 30 times. The electric Kiara Locklear led the way with seven goals, while the dynamic duo of Kelli Van Treeck and Ella Simpson each added four. Sh'nia Gordon contributed two, while Emily Thompson, Abi Hugh, Kate Colvin, Kat Gonzalez and Lilly McCarthy each scored once. Midseason departures Jasmine Hamid, Darya Rajaee, Madison McComasky and Stella Nyamekye combined for seven goals before exiting the club. Notably, 29 of Fort Lauderdale's 30 goals were scored by its own players, with one own goal rounding out the total.

9: Team of the Month selections. Across the league's eight-month season, six Fort Lauderdale United players represented the club on the monthly honors list. The trio of Kiara Locklear (Sep/Apr), Kelli Van Treeck (Sep/Dec) and Jasmine Hamid (Oct/Feb) each made two appearances, while Ella Simpson (Sep), Lily Nabet (Nov) and Madison McComasky (Nov) each earned one selection throughout the 2025/26 season.

6: Matches unbeaten to open the campaign. Fort Lauderdale United jumped out to an incredible start to begin the 2025/26 season, going unbeaten across its first six matches with three wins and three draws. During that stretch, the club scored 12 goals while conceding just seven, highlighted by a three-match winning streak. Fort Lauderdale earned its first win of the season on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC on September 6 before scoring a season-high four goals in a victory over Dallas Trinity FC on September 13 at Beyond Bancard Field. The streak continued with a road win over Brooklyn FC on September 28.

4: All-League honorees in club history. Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck became the fourth player in club history to earn All-League honors after being named to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Second Team following her standout rookie campaign. The Lipscomb product made an immediate impact in South Florida, appearing in all 28 matches while making 25 starts and logging 2,187 minutes. One of the league's top all-around midfielders, Van Treeck finished second on the team in both goals (4) and assists (2) while becoming one of just seven midfielders league-wide to reach those totals. Defensively, she led all Super League midfielders in duels won (175) and ranked second among midfielders in tackles won (48). She also totaled 22 key passes and 21 interceptions, both ranking second on the team. Her duel and tackle totals additionally ranked second in Fort Lauderdale United single-season history, capping a dominant debut professional season.

3: Academy-to-Pro dreams realized. Fort Lauderdale United FC continued to showcase its full developmental pathway as three Academy players made their professional debuts during the club's second campaign. Daniela Todd, who began the season on an Academy contract, became the second player in club history to sign a professional deal after rising through the Academy. The Miami native also became the second youngest professional player in the Super League and recorded an assist in her debut on January 31, the third youngest player in league history to do so. Jules Cagle made her professional debut on April 11, while Alana Yasuda, the third youngest player in the Gainbridge Super League at 16 years old, debuted in the season finale on May 16. Combined, the teenage trio totaled 16 appearances, three starts, 430 minutes played, 30 duels won and one assist during the second half of the season.

1: World Cup champion in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale United FC made league history with the signing of legendary midfielder Allie Long with five matches remaining in the 2025/26 campaign. A 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the USWNT and three-time NWSL champion, Long brought a decorated résumé to Broward County after earning 51 caps for the United States from 2014-19. When she made her historic Fort Lauderdale debut on May 2 at Beyond Bancard Field, Long became the first World Cup champion to appear in a Gainbridge Super League match. Long concluded the season with three appearances and completed every pass across her 28 minutes on the pitch.

0: Reasons to miss out on season three. After completing its second campaign in club history, Fort Lauderdale United FC will return to the pitch this August to begin the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season. Don't miss your chance to be part of season three - register your interest for tickets.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 1, 2026

2026 Gainbridge Super League Season Recap: By The Numbers - Fort Lauderdale United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.