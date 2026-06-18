Carolina Ascent Announces Schedule for 2026 Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today its schedule for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall season.

The Ascent will play 14 matches during the 2026 campaign, split evenly between seven home matches and seven road matches. Carolina opens the season on the road against DC Power FC on Saturday, Aug. 15 before welcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC to American Legion Memorial Stadium for the club's home opener on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The schedule is highlighted by a pair of meetings against Lexington SC, marking the first encounters between the clubs since the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final. Carolina travels to Lexington on Friday, Sept. 11 before hosting the reigning champions on Saturday, Oct. 31 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The 2026 schedule is heavily concentrated on weekends, with 11 of Carolina's 14 matches scheduled for Saturdays. The Ascent's home portion of the schedule starts with four Saturday matches, welcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Brooklyn FC and Sporting JAX between Aug. 29 and Sept. 26.

Carolina concludes the regular season with two of its final three matches at home, including the season finale against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, Nov. 28 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The playoff structure remains the same. The club finishing first in the table will be awarded the Players' Shield, while the top four clubs will qualify for the postseason. Semifinal matches will be played on Dec. 5, with The Final set for Dec. 12 to determine the champion.

All Carolina Ascent matches will stream live on Peacock. Local TV information will be announced soon.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

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