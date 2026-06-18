Lexington SC Releases Women's 2026 Fall Schedule

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall schedule has arrived. The LSC women's defense of the league title and Players' Shield will commence at home vs. Brooklyn FC on August 15.

The 2026 Fall season consists of 14 matches, half of which will take place at the Stables. Lexington will face the seven other Gainbridge Super League clubs twice - once at home and once on the road.

The league will then transition to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027.

The Gals in Green open the campaign with three straight home matches, beginning with Brooklyn FC (H - Aug. 15), followed by DC Power FC (H - Aug. 29) and lastly a rematch of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final vs. Carolina Ascent FC (H - Sept. 11).

The club will host four Friday night matches and three on Saturdays.

All dates and times are subject to change.

2026 Fall Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 15 - vs. Brooklyn FC (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 29 - vs. DC Power FC (1 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 11 - vs. Carolina Ascent FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 20 - at Sporting Club Jacksonville (5 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 25 - vs. Dallas Trinity FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 4 - at Tampa Bay Sun FC (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fort Lauderdale United FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 17 - vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 23 - vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - at Carolina Ascent FC (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 8 - at DC Power FC (3 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 13 - vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - at Dallas Trinity FC (8:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at Brooklyn FC (6 p.m. ET)

Playoffs will begin the weekend of Dec. 5.

Tickets to all seven Lexington SC women's Fall matches, as well as every men's match, can be secured with an

LSC ONE Membership - a season ticket to all men's and women's matches at an unbeatable price. Fans can join LSC today for a pro-rated price through 2026, starting at just $21 per month.

All seven matches are included for current Members.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

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