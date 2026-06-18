Fort Lauderdale United FC Releases 2026 Gainbridge Super League Slate

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Thursday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale United FC announced its 14-game slate for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season. As the league prepares to transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027, each club will play a balanced 14-match schedule in 2026, facing every opponent once at home and once on the road. The campaign will open in August and conclude in December, and the club that finishes atop the regular-season standings will be awarded the Players' Shield, while the top four teams in the table will qualify for the postseason.

The third Super League season kicks off in August 2026 and will conclude on November 28, followed by a four-team playoff culminating in the Final on December 12. Every Gainbridge Super League match will be available to stream on Peacock.

Fort Lauderdale will open its highly anticipated third season in franchise history with a two-match homestand, hosting in-state rival Sporting JAX at Beyond Bancard Field on August 15 in the season opener before welcoming Brooklyn FC on August 28.

September will present an early challenge for Fort Lauderdale, as the club plays four of its next five matches away from home. The club opens a two-match road trip with visits to Carolina Ascent FC on September 5 and Tampa Bay Sun FC on September 12 for the first Florida Derby of the season. Fort Lauderdale then returns to South Florida to host Dallas Trinity FC on September 18 before embarking on another two-match road swing.

The second road trip begins with a historic trip to the nation's capital, where Fort Lauderdale will play the earliest kickoff in franchise history against DC Power FC at 11:00 a.m. on September 22 before concluding the stretch with the club's second meeting of the season against Brooklyn FC on October 2, closing out the first half of the campaign.

The final seven matches of the regular season will see Fort Lauderdale alternate between home and away fixtures as the race for playoff positioning intensifies. The club returns home to host defending champion Lexington SC on October 10 before traveling to face Sporting JAX on October 16, a stretch against two of the top teams from a season ago.

Fort Lauderdale will then welcome Carolina Ascent FC to Beyond Bancard Field for a Thursday night matchup on October 22 before heading to the Lone Star State to take on Dallas Trinity FC on November 1. The month of November features a pivotal closing stretch, highlighted by the final Florida Derby of the regular season against Tampa Bay Sun FC on November 6. Fort Lauderdale will then travel to Lexington on November 13 for its final road match of the campaign before returning home to close out the regular season against DC Power FC on November 28.

The postseason format remains the same as the first two seasons in Gainbridge Super League history. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, beginning on December 5. The 2026 Super League Final is scheduled to be played on December 12. To register your interest for season tickets for the 2026 campaign, please visit ftlutd.com/get-tickets. To stay up-to-date with all things Fort Lauderdale United FC, follow us on Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube, Facebook & LinkedIn!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

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