Sporting JAX Announces Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season Schedule

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX released today their 14-match fall schedule as they head into their second season of the Gainbridge Super League. The schedule release comes just 12 days after the announcement of the redesigned fall schedule, which will serve as a transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027.

The condensed Fall schedule in the Gainbridge Super Leagues third season comes in an effort to align the league with the domestic women's soccer landscape. There will be 14 total matches - seven home and seven away - with the regular season ending on November 28, and playoffs beginning on December 5. Non-season ticket members can place their deposit here. Season ticket members' tickets have been reserved in their SeatGeek accounts and will receive a call from a Sporting JAX representative within the next week.

Below is the full August to November regular season schedule.

HOME

Saturday, August 22 (7:00 p.m.) - Tampa Bay Sun FC

Saturday, August 29 (7:00 p.m.) - Dallas Trinity FC

Sunday, September 20 (5:00 p.m.) - Lexington SC

Friday, October 9 (7:00 p.m.) - DC Power FC

Friday, October 16 (7:30 p.m.) - Fort Lauderdale United FC

Saturday, October 31 (5:00 p.m.) - Brooklyn FC

Saturday, November 21 (5:00 p.m.) - Carolina Ascent FC

AWAY

Saturday, August 15 (7:30 p.m.) - Fort Lauderdale United FC

Friday, September 4 (7:00 p.m.) - DC Power FC

Sunday, September 13 (3:00 p.m.) - Brooklyn FC

Saturday, September 26 (7:00 p.m.) - Carolina Ascent FC

Friday, October 23 (7:30 p.m.) - Lexington SC

Sunday, November 8 (5:00 p.m.) - Dallas Trinity FC

Saturday, November 28 (6:00 p.m.) - Tampa Bay Sun FC

"This is an important shift for the league and one we're excited to embrace, "said Mark Warburton, President of Soccer for Sporting JAX. "With the squad reporting back soon for preseason, we're looking forward to getting back to work, building on last season's success and welcoming our supporters back to the stands for another exciting year of Sporting JAX soccer."

With a condensed style of play, each match will serve as a high-stakes opportunity in which Sporting JAX will aim to make their way back to a playoff spot in their second season. The team's inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League resulted in multiple accolades and a spot in the semifinals against Carolina Ascent FC.

"There's a great deal of excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season," said Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "Building on last season's success, our focus is on continuing to improve and develop in key areas. We know every team will come back stronger, which will make the competition even tougher and more competitive. With such a condensed schedule, the players will be tested both physically and mentally, but with a strong pre-season behind us, we're confident we'll be ready to challenge for the trophy once again."

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.