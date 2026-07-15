Sporting JAX Women's Team Adds Dynamic Winger Mya Swinton

Published on July 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the signing of winger Mya Swinton, pending league and federation approval.

Swinton becomes the latest addition to Sporting JAX's roster as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of its second season in the Gainbridge Super League following a successful inaugural campaign.

The dynamic winger arrives after an outstanding collegiate career that began at Vanderbilt before flourishing at the University of West Florida, where she established herself as one of NCAA Division II's top attacking players. During her four seasons with the Argonauts, Swinton totaled 30 goals and 23 assists, earning United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors in 2024, back-to-back Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year awards (2023, 2024), and All-GSC First Team recognition three consecutive seasons. In her final season in 2025, she helped lead West Florida to a Gulf South Conference Tournament title while earning GSC Tournament MVP, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, and D2CCA All-South Region First Team honors.

"I'm incredibly excited for this next chapter with Sporting JAX," said Swinton. "The vision for this club and the culture they're building made this an easy decision. I can't wait to do everything I can to help this club compete for another successful season."

Prior to West Florida, Swinton appeared in 14 matches as a freshman at Vanderbilt, recording her first collegiate assist on the game-winning goal against nationally ranked Georgia. A native of Okinawa, Japan, who later moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, Swinton also enjoyed a decorated youth career that included Florida State Cup and WPSL success with the Gulf Coast Texans.

"Mya is an exciting talent who has the versatility to play multiple roles within our system," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "She came from a competitive program at University of West Florida where she was a key component to their identity. She has a very high ceiling and a willingness to learn which makes it even more exciting for us to see how much growth we will see from her this season."

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @SportingClubJacksonville across all social platforms.







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