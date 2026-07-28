Sporting JAX Announces Strategic Partnership with Unisport Group

Published on July 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced a new long-term strategic partnership with Unisport Group, naming the company the club's Official Soccer Specialty Partner of Footwear, Equipment and Club Branded Apparel.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to growing the game of soccer by enhancing the player experience, expanding retail opportunities, and delivering greater value to supporters across Northeast Florida. Through the collaboration, Unisport Group will provide integrated support across Sporting JAX's professional teams and academy while also serving as the club's official retail and distribution partner.

As part of the agreement, Unisport branding will appear on the Sporting JAX Men's Team jerseys, beginning with the front of kit for the remainder of the 2026 season before transitioning to the lower back of the jersey as the partnership continues. The collaboration also includes support for first-team apparel and equipment, expanded merchandise distribution, retail initiatives, matchday activations and fan engagement opportunities.

"Unisport Group shares our vision of building a world-class soccer club that serves our players, our fans and our community," said Pat Waters, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Sporting JAX. "This partnership goes well beyond branding. It strengthens how we support our professional teams, enhances the experience for our fans and creates new opportunities to grow the Sporting JAX brand both on and off the pitch. We're excited to welcome Unisport to the club and look forward to building something special together."

"We are excited to partner with Sporting Club Jacksonville as they build a world-class soccer organization rooted in community, player development, and a passion for the game," said Michael O'Connor, CEO of Unisport Group North America. "This partnership reflects Unisport's commitment to supporting soccer at every level and creating meaningful connections with players and fans."

Beyond outfitting Sporting JAX's professional teams, the partnership will create new opportunities for supporters to engage with the club through co-branded merchandise, retail activations, digital content, and community initiatives. Fans can also expect enhanced matchday experiences featuring Unisport throughout the season, while the partnership will expand access to official Sporting JAX merchandise through Unisport's retail and distribution network.

The collaboration also supports Sporting JAX's continued growth both on and off the field by providing operational resources, retail expertise and apparel solutions that will benefit the club as it continues to build its professional and academy programs.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 28, 2026

Sporting JAX Announces Strategic Partnership with Unisport Group - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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