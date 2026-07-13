Sporting JAX and Haskell Announce Multi-Year Legacy Partnership

Published on July 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced a new three-year Legacy Partnership with Haskell, naming the Jacksonville-based design, engineering and construction firm as the club's exclusive partner for pre-development services, preconstruction planning, estimating and budgeting, and horizontal infrastructure activities for Centre JAX, the organization's planned mixed-use development and future soccer stadium district.

The partnership formalizes Haskell's role in helping bring to life Centre JAX-a transformative destination that will anchor the future of professional soccer in Northeast Florida while creating a vibrant hub for sports, entertainment, hospitality and community gathering.

"Centre JAX is rooted in the idea of creating a lasting legacy for Jacksonville by building a place where people can gather, celebrate and connect through sport," said Michael McNaughton, President of Sporting JAX Development Company. "Haskell has been involved in the project from the earliest stages, helping us advance planning, engineering, budgeting and development strategies. We're proud to welcome them as a Legacy Partner and our exclusive pre-development and horizontal infrastructure partner as we continue shaping a world-class destination for our city."

Under the partnership, Haskell will provide predevelopment, engineering coordination, estimating, budgeting and other preconstruction services, while leading planning efforts related to site development and horizontal infrastructure. Haskell's early involvement will help Sporting JAX advance project planning, cost certainty and development readiness as Centre JAX continues through the design and entitlement process.

"Our relationship with Sporting JAX reflects a shared commitment to building something truly impactful for our community," said Peter M. Kinsley, Chief Operating Officer of Haskell. "Having been involved since the early stages of the development, we are honored to support Centre JAX through predevelopment services, infrastructure planning and preconstruction leadership. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as the project advances toward its next phases."

In addition to its leadership on the project, Haskell is committed to supporting the City of Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business (JSEB) program by engaging qualified local small and emerging businesses throughout the construction process, helping expand opportunities for local contractors and strengthening the region's economy.

Centre JAX is envisioned as a premier mixed-use destination that will feature Sporting JAX's future soccer stadium alongside complementary retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality and public gathering spaces. The development is designed to create a year-round destination that strengthens Jacksonville's position as a growing sports and entertainment market while delivering lasting economic and community benefits.

The Legacy Partnership further reinforces Sporting JAX's commitment to collaborating with industry-leading organizations that share the club's vision for creating a transformational project that extends far beyond the pitch.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 13, 2026

Sporting JAX and Haskell Announce Multi-Year Legacy Partnership - Sporting Club Jacksonville

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.