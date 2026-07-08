Sporting JAX Adds Former U.S. Men's National Team Defender to Growing Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Ventura Alvarado joins Sporting JAX Men as a new addition from CD Irapuato with 13 caps with the U.S. Men's National team

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the signing of Ventura Alvarado, former U.S. Men's National Team defender, pending league and federation approval.

Alvarado joins the team halfway through Sporting JAX's inaugural season in the USL Championship. His illustrious career consists of time in both MLS and Liga MX where he spent nearly three years with the notable Club América.

"Ventura will be a great addition to the team," said Sporting JAX Men's Head Coach, Liam Fox. "His experience in all stages of the game will be valuable for everyone, and can help us anchor the backline."

"Ventura brings another layer of quality and experience to our defensive line," Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton added. "With an excellent career that includes success at both CONCACAF and International levels with the US, he joins us to play an important part in the continual development of our professional team. We very much look forward to having him join our ranks."

Throughout Alvarado's career, he has made 338 total appearances with 10 goals and over 26,000 minutes on the pitch. With CF América, he was a key component of the club's success in becoming two-time CONCACAF Champions League Winners in 2015 and 2016, the 2013 Mexican Clausura Champions, and the 2015 Mexican Champion Apertura. Despite having played within the Mexican professional system for almost his entire career, when called for national duty, Alvarado chose to compete for his country of birth, and earned 13 U.S. Men's National Team caps between 2015 to 2016.

"I'm happy to get started," said Alvarado. "The team has shown a lot of potential and I hope to contribute to that and start creating some results we can be proud of."

Fans can find more details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2026

Sporting JAX Adds Former U.S. Men's National Team Defender to Growing Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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