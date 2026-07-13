Goalkeeper Heather Hinz Returns to Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on July 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the arrival of goalkeeper Heather Hinz ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. After spending part of the inaugural campaign on loan with the club, Hinz returns to South Florida as a permanent member of the squad entering year three of the Super League.

"When the opportunity came to bring Heather back, it was an easy decision," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She earned the trust of our staff and teammates during her loan spell, and her performances spoke for themselves. Her experience across multiple professional leagues and familiarity with our environment make her a tremendous addition as we prepare for the new season."

An impressive shot-stopper with elite athleticism, Hinz brings experience and familiarity to the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeping room. With her fearless ability to come off her line and exceptional leaping ability, Hinz adds depth, competition and proven quality between the posts ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.

A native of Laytonsville, Maryland, Hinz played her collegiate soccer at the University of South Carolina, where she spent five seasons with the Gamecocks. The goalkeeper made 78 appearances with 76 starts, recording 255 saves and 32 shutouts across 6,782 minutes between the posts. Hinz played a pivotal role in South Carolina's 2022 SEC Tournament championship run, earning Tournament MVP honors for her performances. She followed with a standout 2023 campaign, collecting United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, All-SEC First Team and SEC Goalkeeper of the Year honors after posting 66 saves, 10 shutouts and an impressive 84.5% save percentage. Hinz concluded her collegiate career as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in program history, ranking second in saves and shutouts, third in minutes played and fourth in goals-against average.

After her standout collegiate career, Hinz was selected 38th overall by the Houston Dash in the 2024 NWSL Draft, becoming just the fifth player in South Carolina program history to be drafted into the NWSL. She made her professional debut during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Tigres UANL, earning a victory before making her NWSL regular-season debut in the season finale and recording five saves. Following the conclusion of the NWSL season, Hinz joined Fort Lauderdale United on loan and quickly established herself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper. She made two starts, recording nine saves and an impressive 81.8% save percentage before being recalled by Houston.

Hinz then took her talents to Australia, signing with Sydney FC for the 2025 campaign. The goalkeeper excelled in her lone season Down Under, starting all 13 appearances while making 86 saves across 1,170 minutes, leading the league with an 82.4% save percentage. Following her dominant campaign, Hinz was named the A-League Women Players' Player of the Year before making her way to South Florida.

A proven goalkeeper with experience across multiple professional leagues, Hinz brings quality, leadership and familiarity to the Fort Lauderdale squad as the club prepares for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.







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