Sporting JAX Women Crossing the Pond for Preseason Training

Published on July 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today that its professional women's team will be traveling to the United Kingdom for preseason training this summer, including exhibition matches against Wrexham AFC Women and English Premier League-affiliated opposition.

These fixtures come ahead of Sporting JAX's second season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. The club enjoyed a successful debut as the league's sole expansion team, winning sixteen matches en route to earning a playoff berth as the No. 2 seed.

A key facet of the trip is a visit to Wales, where Sporting JAX will face Wrexham AFC Women. The club competes in the Adran Premier, Wales' highest level of women's soccer. Last season, Wrexham was crowned the league's champions for the first time, also earning the right to compete in the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying rounds.

These two sides were originally set to face off last August at Hodges Stadium, but injuries within the Wrexham squad prevented the match from taking place as scheduled. Nearly one year later, they will meet on Thursday, July 16 in a match open to fans. Those looking to attend can purchase tickets here.

"Wrexham are an outstanding example of how good leadership and astute investment can completely transform a football club. They have made incredible strides in recent Seasons and there is no doubt they will continue to move forward as a club," said Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton. "We are delighted to be traveling to play them in Wales and look forward to hopefully developing a strong and long lasting relationship."

Aside from last season's scheduled friendly, soccer fans likely recognize the club from its recent surge in popularity largely thanks to FX's Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries following the club and its ownership by film and television stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. Recently, the club has seen its men's team rise to the EFL Championship, England's second tier of professional soccer, along with gaining increased visibility and success for its women's team.

While abroad, Sporting JAX will also play a closed-door match against an English Premier League-affiliated club.

"These games will provide us valuable information as we prepare for the upcoming season," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "We will have the opportunity to play the new players, experiment on different systems and improve on our fitness. Over the course of preseason we hope to sharpen our technical, tactical and physical abilities before we begin the season in August."

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 2, 2026

Sporting JAX Women Crossing the Pond for Preseason Training - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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