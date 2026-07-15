Dallas Trinity FC Season Ticket Memberships and Single Game Tickets Now on Sale for 2026 Fall Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that Season Ticket Memberships for the club's 2026 Fall Season are now on sale. As the club enters its third season and its first under USL Dallas ownership, supporters can secure their seats at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium beginning today with the purchase of a full season membership, a 3-game mini plan, group tickets, or single game tickets.

Season Ticket Memberships start at $144 for Supporters/General Admission, with premium Club memberships available starting at $640. Fans may also take advantage of a three-month payment plan with installments scheduled for July 15, Aug. 15, and Sept. 15.

The 2026 Fall Season features eight home matches, including the State Fair Clásico, before the Gainbridge Super League transitions to a March through November calendar beginning in 2027, aligning with the USL Championship schedule.

"Dallas Trinity FC has already established itself as an important part of the North Texas soccer community, and we're excited to begin this next chapter alongside our supporters," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of USL Dallas. "Our focus has been on investing in the fan experience, supporting our players and staff, and continuing to build one of the premier women's soccer clubs in the country."

Season Ticket Memberships include a variety of exclusive benefits, including:

Admission to all eight regular season home matches

Reserved seating in select sections

10% discount on Dallas Trinity FC merchandise

Presale access to playoff tickets

Invitation to the annual Meet the Team event

Access to exclusive member-only events

"Our Season Ticket Members are at the heart of everything we do," said Jocelyn Prieto, Head of Ticketing for USL Dallas. "This year's membership offers incredible value with eight home matches, exclusive events, merchandise discounts, playoff presale access, and so much more. Whether you've supported Dallas Trinity FC since day one or you're joining us for the first time, there's never been a better time to become part of our club."

Another added benefit this year is that there are no ticketing fees. The Dallas Trinity FC ticketing experience has moved from Gofevo to Jump, the ticketing and fan engagement platform Atlético Dallas recently selected.

"It's always been all about the fans for us since day one. Jump is a perfect partner for us, providing an elevated experience and zero ticketing fees for our fans," said Sam Morton, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of USL Dallas. "We only had a short amount of time to make this transition and get on-sale with single game tickets. By the 2027 season, Dallas Trinity FC and it's fans will have a fully customized ticketing experience."

Dallas Trinity FC opens the Fall 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 15, against the Tampa Bay Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The full 2026 Fall Season schedule is available at www.dallastrinityfc.com/schedule.

Supporters can purchase Season Ticket Memberships and learn more by visiting https://www.dallastrinityfc.com/season-membership/.







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