Fort Lauderdale United Bolsters Back Line with Signing of Haley Thomas

Published on July 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of veteran defender Haley Thomas ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Thomas, who spent each of the first two Gainbridge Super League seasons with Spokane Zephyr FC, comes to Fort Lauderdale as one of the league's most experienced defenders.

"Haley has established herself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Gainbridge Super League," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her experience, leadership, and consistency make her a tremendous addition to our back line. She understands what it takes to compete in this league, and we're excited to have her help strengthen our squad heading into the 2026 season."

A scrappy defender with some of the most experience in Gainbridge Super League history, Thomas brings leadership, consistency and a competitive edge to the Fort Lauderdale back line. Her ability to dictate play from the back and make an impact on set pieces adds quality in both the defensive and attacking phases heading into the 2026 season.

A native of Kennewick, Washington, Thomas spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Weber State, where she established herself as one of the top defenders in the Big Sky Conference. The defender started all 58 matches she appeared in, recording two goals and two assists across 5,436 minutes while leading the Wildcats in minutes played during each of her final three seasons in Ogden. Thomas capped off her Weber State career by earning 2020 Big Sky Co-Defensive MVP honors and a second consecutive All-Big Sky First Team selection before transferring to Boston College for her final season of eligibility. Thomas made an immediate impact in the ACC, starting all 18 matches for the Eagles while logging the second-most minutes on the squad. The defender concluded her collegiate career with 76 appearances and starts, two goals, four assists and 7,012 minutes on the pitch.

Following her collegiate career, Thomas made the trip overseas and signed with Iceland's IBV for the 2022 campaign, staying in town for a pair of seasons. Thomas appeared in 43 matches and scored her first professional goal on June 10, 2022 in the Icelandic Women's Cup before making her way to Germany to join MSV Duisburg for the back half of the 2023/24 season. The defender made 11 appearances before making the decision to come back stateside.

Thomas joined Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the club's inaugural season and quickly established herself as a cornerstone of the squad across its first two campaigns. The Boston College product developed into one of the Gainbridge Super League's most reliable defenders, ranking among the league's top 11 all-time in games played (50; 9th), starts (47; 9th), minutes played (4,262; 9th), clearances (181; 11th) and tackles won (51; 11th). Thomas also contributed on the attacking end with two goals and three assists while earning Team of the Month honors in March 2025 before arriving in Fort Lauderdale.

A consistent veteran defender with extensive professional experience, Thomas brings leadership, composure and a commanding presence to the Fort Lauderdale back line as the club sets its sights on a return to the postseason in 2026.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 15, 2026

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