Dallas Trinity FC Announces 2026 Fall Season Schedule

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (DTFC) today announced its 2026 fall schedule in the Gainbridge Super League, which kicks off on Saturday, August 15 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The club will compete in 14 regular season matches as part of the Gainbridge Super League's format for its 2026 fall season where every match will carry increased importance in the race for the Players' Shield and league championship. The 2026 fall season will also serve as the Super League's transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027. The league's eight clubs will begin competition on August 15. Each club will play 14 matches - seven home and seven away - before the regular season concludes on November 28. The club finishing first in the table will be awarded the Players' Shield, while the top four clubs will qualify for the playoffs. Semifinal matches will be played on December 5, with The Final set for December 12 to determine the Fall Season champion.

DTFC will begin the season playing four out of five games on its home pitch, followed by a four-match road trip due to the State Fair of Texas which includes a visit to Lexington SC Stadium to take on the defending champs Lexington SC, on Friday, September 25. The State Fair Clásico tradition returns in 2026 with an international friendly for DTFC at the Cotton Bowl on October 17, opponent to be announced soon. Dallas will end the season with three of its final five games at home, wrapping up the fall schedule at Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday November 28.

Dallas Trinity FC 2026 Fall Schedule (all times CT)

Saturday, August 15, Tampa Bay Sun FC at Dallas Trinity FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, Carolina Ascent FC at Dallas Trinity FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29, Dallas Trinity FC at Sporting Club Jacksonville, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 5, Brooklyn FC at Dallas Trinity FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13, DC Power FC at Dallas Trinity FC, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18, Dallas Trinity FC at Ft. Lauderdale United FC, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 25, Dallas Trinity FC at Lexington Sporting, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10, Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, State Fair Clásico: Trinity FC vs. TBA opponent, time TBD

Sunday, October 25, Dallas Trinity FC at DC Power FC, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, Ft. Lauderdale United FC at Dallas Trinity FC, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, Sporting Club Jacksonville at Dallas Trinity FC, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, Dallas Trinity FC at Tampa Bay Sun FC 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, Lexington Sporting at Dallas Trinity FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, Dallas Trinity FC at Carolina Ascent FC, 5:00 p.m.

Dallas will play four of its seven home matches on a Saturday with three landing on a Sunday. Two of Trinity FC's seven road games fall on a Friday evening.

All Dallas Trinity FC home matches for the 2026 regular season, including both season tickets and single match tickets, will go on sale to the general public at a later date.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

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