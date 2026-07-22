Dallas Trinity FC Announces Three-Match Preseason Schedule Ahead of Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced its three-match preseason schedule ahead of the club's 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season, beginning this Sunday, July 26, against Kansas City Current II at Dallas Soccer Park.

Under new First Team Manager and Technical Director Lee Nguyen, Dallas Trinity FC will take the field for the first time this preseason as the club builds toward its fall season opener on Saturday, Aug. 15 against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

All three preseason matches are free and open to the public. Dallas Trinity FC will be activating at all three events with street team and ticketing staff on-site.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Match 1 - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Kansas City Current II

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 7 p.m. CT (gates open 1 hour prior)

Venue: Dallas Soccer Park, Field 10, 2200 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75229 (Google Maps)

Admission: Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own camping chairs.

Parking: Free. Ample parking available on-site.

Concessions: None on-site. Fans are welcome to bring coolers and food (no alcohol permitted).

On-site: Dallas Trinity FC street team and ticketing representatives will be on-site at all three matches.

Match 2 - Dallas Trinity FC vs. SMU

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 7 p.m. CT (gates open 1 hour prior)

Venue: Southern Methodist University, Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium at 6000 Ownby Dr, Dallas, TX 75205

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Parking: Free parking available at the SMU Binkley Parking Center at 3105 Binkley Ave, Dallas, TX 75205 (Google Maps)

Concessions: Open. Fans are welcome to bring water but no other food or drink.

On-site: Dallas Trinity FC street team and ticketing representatives will be on-site at all three matches. Players will be available after for autographs and photos.

Match 3 - Dallas Trinity FC vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. CT (gates open 1 hour prior)

Venue: Texas Christian University, Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium at 3600 W Berry St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (Google Maps)

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Parking: Free parking at Lot 13 at 3600 W Berry St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (Google Maps)

On-site: Dallas Trinity FC street team and ticketing representatives will be on-site at all three matches. Players will be available after for autographs and photos.

GAINBRIDGE SUPER LEAGUE FALL SEASON OPENER

Dallas Trinity FC's regular season returns on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. Tickets and information are available at DallasTrinityFC.com.







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