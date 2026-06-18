Brooklyn FC Announces 2026 Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season Schedule

Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y., - Brooklyn FC today announced its women's team schedule for the Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season. The condensed 14-match campaign runs from August 15 through November 28, 2026, with seven home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island and seven on the road.

Brooklyn opens its home schedule on Sunday, August 23 against DC Power FC. The Maimonides Park slate also features 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League finalists Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, November 7, before Brooklyn closes the regular season at home on Saturday, November 28 against reigning league champions Lexington Sporting Club, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The 2026 Fall Season is a condensed competition in which all eight Gainbridge Super League clubs play 14 matches, seven home and seven away. The club finishing first in the regular-season table earns the Players' Shield, and the top four clubs advance to the playoffs. Semifinals will be played on December 5, with The Final on December 12 to determine the Fall Season champion. The season also marks the league's transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027.

Brooklyn FC Fall Season Home Matches

All times ET, at Maimonides Park

Sunday, August 23 vs. DC Power FC | 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 2 vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 vs. Lexington Sporting Club | 6:00 p.m.

Brooklyn FC Fall Season Away Matches

All times ET

Saturday, August 15 at Lexington Sporting Club | Lexington SC Stadium | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 28 at Ft. Lauderdale United FC | Beyond Bancard Field | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 at Dallas Trinity FC | Cotton Bowl | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 at Carolina Ascent FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 at Sporting Club Jacksonville | Hodges Stadium | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 11 at DC Power FC | Audi Field | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 at Tampa Bay Sun FC | Suncoast Credit Union Field | 6:00 p.m.

Secure your seats now!

Additional Brooklyn FC women's announcements, including broadcast details, roster updates, and matchday promotions, will be shared in the weeks ahead.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.