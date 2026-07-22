Dallas Trinity FC Acquires Forward Seven Castain on Loan from Orlando Pride

Published on July 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today it has acquired forward Seven Castain on loan from the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The loan will run until December 31, 2026. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Castain made her professional debut in Orlando's season opener on March 15, playing the full 90 minutes against Seattle Reign FC, and has appeared in 11 matches during her rookie campaign. She now returns to North Texas, where she enjoyed a decorated four-year career at Texas Christian University (TCU).

"Seven is a player I am very familiar with after seeing her play nearly every game for TCU," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. "She has an exceptional scoring instinct, competes with confidence and has already gained valuable experience in a strong NWSL environment. We are excited to welcome her to Dallas and give her an opportunity to continue developing at the professional level."

"Seven is a natural goal scorer who plays with purpose and consistently puts herself in dangerous positions," said Lee NguyÃ¡Â»...n, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. "She attacks space aggressively, finishes with confidence and brings the kind of competitive mentality we want in our group. Her familiarity with this community and the success she had at TCU make her a great fit for what we are building."

A native of Draper, Utah, Castain concluded her TCU career as one of the most productive attacking players in program history. She recorded 40 goals and 15 assists across 93 appearances and earned All-Big 12 recognition in each of her four collegiate seasons.

Castain delivered a career-best senior campaign in 2025, tying TCU's single-season record with 17 goals and recording 38 points, the second-highest total in program history. She scored five goals across two NCAA Tournament matches as the Horned Frogs advanced to the first College Cup in program history. Her performance earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors and recognition as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top collegiate soccer player.

PLAYER BIO

Name Seven Berlin Castain Pronunciation SEV-en CAS-tain

Position Forward Height 5-5

Jersey Number #30 Date of Birth April 26, 2004 (22)

Hometown Draper, Utah Nationality United States

Previous Club Orlando Pride (NWSL)

TRANSACTION: Dallas Trinity FC acquires forward Seven Castain on loan from Orlando Pride on for the remainder of the 2026 season. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 22, 2026

Dallas Trinity FC Acquires Forward Seven Castain on Loan from Orlando Pride - Dallas Trinity FC

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