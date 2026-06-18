DC Power FC Announce 2026 Fall Schedule
Published on June 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced the club's 2026 Fall schedule.
The Fall season will feature a condensed schedule of 14 games, running from August to December. This new format will allow the league to transition to a Spring-to-Fall calendar for the 2027 season, to better align with the overall schedule of women's domestic soccer. The competition structure will remain the same, with the club finishing first in the table receiving the Players' Shield and the top four clubs qualifying for the playoffs. Playoffs will be held in single-elimination fashion including two semifinal rounds and a final scheduled for December 12, 2026. Playoff Gainbridge Super League fixtures will be broadcast live on Peacock TV.
Fans interested in purchasing DC Power Football Club tickets for the Fall season can fill out the form HERE for further information. Single match tickets will go on sale on July 9 and will be available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets. Season tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase at https://am.ticketmaster.com/audifield/buy/quickbuy?id=MjE5.
DC Power Football Club will face off against Carolina Ascent FC in their Fall Home Opener, on Saturday, August 15 at Audi Field. All Gainbridge Super League fixtures will broadcast live on Peacock TV.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 18, 2026
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