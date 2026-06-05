DC Power Football Club Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates

Published on June 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club announced contract options for multiple players, resulting in 10 contracted players for the 2026/27 season.

Players with guaranteed contracts (already under contract) for 2026/27:

Susanna Fitch, Gianna Gourley, Paige Almendariz, Sydney Cummings, Claire Constant, Alyssa Walker, Emily Colton and Justina Gaynor.

Players with contract options exercised for 2026/27:

Ellie Gilbert and Makenna Gottschalk.

DC Power Football Club has declined contract options for the following players:

Grace Yango, Alexis Theoret, Jaydah Bedoya, Lexi Fraley, Chinyelu Asher, Katrina Guillou and Dasia Torbert.

DC Power Football Club players out of contract and not returning:

Carleigh Frilles, Hannah Harney, Madison Murnin, Kiki Maki and Morgan Aquino.

DC Power Football Club is in discussions with the following players:

Loza Abera and Anna Bagley.

The updated 2026/27 Power FC roster is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Makenna Gottschalk.

DEFENDERS (4): Claire Constant, Susanna Fitch, Sydney Cummings and Paige Almendariz.

MIDFIELDERS (3): Emily Colton, Justina Gaynor and Ellie Gilbert.

FORWARDS (2): Gianna Gourley and Alyssa Walker.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 5, 2026

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