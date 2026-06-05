Gainbridge Super League Announces 2026 Fall Season Format, Transition to Spring-To-Fall Calendar in 2027

Published on June 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League announced today the format for its 2026 Fall Season will feature a high-stakes 14-match competition where every match will carry increased importance in the race for the Players' Shield and league championship.

The 2026 Fall Season will also serve as the Super League's transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027.

The league's eight clubs will begin competition on August 15. Each club will play 14 matches - seven home and seven away - before the regular season concludes on November 28. The club finishing first in the table will be awarded the Players' Shield, while the top four clubs will qualify for the playoffs. Semifinal matches will be played on December 5, with The Final set for December 12 to determine the Fall Season champion.

"The women's game in the United States is entering an exciting period, and the opportunities ahead will require collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing the sport," said Paul McDonough, President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Soccer League (USL). "As we look ahead to the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup and the momentum it can create, we believe it is important for the USL and the Gainbridge Super League to be active participants in those conversations. Aligning our calendar with the broader domestic game positions us to be a stronger partner while supporting the continued advancement of women's soccer."

"The 2026 Fall Season represents an important next step for the Gainbridge Super League," said Amanda Vandervort, President of the Gainbridge Super League. "This transition supports player movement, roster development, and long-term growth while creating an exciting, competitive environment that resonates with our fans and strengthens our connection to communities. The Fall Season provides a unique competitive window where every match and every point will matter and sets the stage for our transition to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027."

With a condensed schedule and little margin for error, every match will carry added significance in the race for postseason positioning. During the 2025/26 season, the Players' Shield race came down to the final week of the regular season, with Lexington SC securing the league's top honor on the final day of the campaign.

Last Saturday, Lexington SC captured its first Gainbridge Super League title with a 3-1 victory against Carolina Ascent FC in the Final before a sellout crowd at Lexington SC Stadium. Goals by Regan Steigleder and Addie McCain in the first period of extra time secured the championship and completed a worst-to-first season for the club.

Additional details regarding the 2026 Fall Season schedule and 2027 competition will be announced at a later date.







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