Dallas Trinity FC Names Lee Nguyen First Team Manager and Technical Director

Published on July 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced the appointment of Lee Nguyen as the club's new First Team Manager and Technical Director.

Nguyen joins Dallas Trinity after five seasons coaching in the National Women's Soccer League, including helping the Washington Spirit capture the 2021 NWSL Championship, and most recently serving as an assistant coach with Seattle Reign FC. Widely respected for both his distinguished playing career and rapidly rising coaching résumé, Nguyen becomes just the third first team manager in club history.

The appointment marks another significant step for Dallas Trinity FC following its acquisition by USL Dallas, LLC, the ownership group behind Atlético Dallas.

"This is an important moment for Dallas Trinity FC," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Atlético Dallas. "Lee's résumé speaks for itself, but what impressed us most was his vision for building a winning culture. Since taking over the club, we've been clear that we want to invest in local players and local coaches whenever we can. Bringing home someone who grew up in this community, earned respect throughout the game as both a player and a coach, and now has the opportunity to lead this club made perfect sense. We're excited to see him lead Dallas Trinity into its next chapter."

Nguyen arrives after coaching at four National Women's Soccer League clubs, serving on the staffs of Seattle Reign FC, Angel City FC, Kansas City Current and the Washington Spirit. During his time in Washington, he helped guide the Spirit to the 2021 NWSL Championship while developing some of the top talent in women's professional soccer.

Prior to entering coaching, Nguyen enjoyed one of the most accomplished playing careers of any American midfielder of his generation. Across 17 professional seasons, he competed in the Netherlands, Denmark, Vietnam and Major League Soccer, where he made more than 250 appearances with the New England Revolution, LAFC and Inter Miami CF.

A finalist for the 2014 MLS Most Valuable Player Award and an MLS Best XI selection, Nguyen helped lead the Revolution to the MLS Cup Final before later winning the 2019 Supporters' Shield with LAFC. He also earned nine appearances with the United States Men's National Team.

Born in Richardson and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Nguyen played youth soccer for the Dallas Texans before starring at Plano East Senior High School and Indiana University. A dual U.S.-Vietnamese citizen, he also became the first American player to compete in Vietnam's top professional league, adding another unique chapter to a career that has connected soccer communities across the globe.

Nguyen's return to North Texas also represents a full-circle moment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned home and helped coach girls' teams for the Dallas Texans, an experience that sparked his transition from an accomplished playing career into coaching. He now returns to lead Dallas Trinity FC into its next era.

"Coming home to North Texas to lead Dallas Trinity FC is an incredible opportunity," said Nguyen. "This club has already established a strong foundation, and I'm excited to work with our players, staff and supporters as we continue building something special. Dallas has always been part of who I am, and it's an honor to help shape the future of this club and continue growing the women's game in this community."

The club also announced that First Team Manager Nathan Thackeray and Technical Director Chris Petrucelli have departed Dallas Trinity FC.

Dallas Trinity thanks both Thackeray and Petrucelli for their leadership, professionalism and contributions to the club during its first two seasons and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

"I want to thank Dallas Trinity for the opportunity to lead this remarkable group of players and staff, as well as the fans for all their support," said former Dallas Trinity FC First Team Manager Nathan Thackeray. "I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together and excited for the future of the club. While I'm disappointed not to be returning next season, I wish everyone associated with Dallas Trinity nothing but success."







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