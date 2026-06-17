Lexington SC Announces Women's Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Fall Season

Published on June 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced today roster updates to its Gainbridge Super League squad ahead of the 2026 Fall season.

Fourteen players from Lexington's 2025/26 title-winning roster are returning to the Bluegrass for the Fall season, looking to defend LSC's title, Players' Shield and secure its third trophy this calendar year.

Three members of last season's squad are still in contract negotiations with Lexington Sporting Club to return. Gracie Falla, who signed with the club in January, will join LSC having completed her college career at the University of South Carolina.

RETURNING

Addie McCain (second year of multi-year deal)

Allison Pantuso (second year of multi-year deal)

Ally Brown (second year of multi-year deal)

Alyssa Bourgeois (second year of multi-year deal)

Cassie Rohan (re-signed to single-year contract)

Catherine Barry (second year of multi-year deal)

Gracie Falla (entering first year of multi-year contract)

Hannah Johnson (option exercised)

Hannah Sharts (option exercised))

Hannah White (option exercised)

McKenzie Weinert (second year of multi-year deal)

Nicole Vernis (second year of multi-year deal)

Regan Steigleder (re-signed to single-year contract)

Sarah Griffith (re-signed to single-year contact)

Taylor Aylmer (second year of multi-year deal)

DEPARTING

Kat Asman (end of loan)

Maddy Perez (end of contract)

Sarah Cox (retired)

Shea Moyer (end of contract)

IN NEGOTIATIONS

Amber Nguyen (out of contract, in renewal negotiations)

Darya Rajaee (out of contract, in renewal negotiations)

Tati Fung (out of contract, in renewal negotiations)

Additional roster moves will be announced by Lexington Sporting Club throughout the offseason.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 16, 2026

Lexington SC Announces Women's Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Fall Season - Lexington Sporting Club

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