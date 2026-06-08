Fans Can Take Photos with Women's Trophies at Lexington SC USMNT Watch Parties on June 12, June 19

Published on June 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It's the biggest summer for soccer in American history, and Lexington Sporting Club is teaming up with Southern Cookhouse & Bar and West Sixth Brewing to host two United States Men's National Team watch parties!

The LSC women's 2026 Gainbridge Super League championship trophy and Players' Shield will be on site at both watch parties for fans to take photos with.

On June 12, LSC will be at Southern Cookhouse & Bar as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Paraguay in its first match of the tournament. Fans can begin taking photos with the trophies at 7 p.m. ET and stick around for the match, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET.

The club will then be at West Sixth Brewing for the USMNT's second match against Australia on Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

In addition to enjoying the matches, great food and drinks, and taking photos with the trophies, one USA Global Threads jersey will be raffled off at each watch party, as well as two premium Winners Circle tickets to a future men's match.

Show up and show out for the USMNT this June with Lexington SC!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 8, 2026

Fans Can Take Photos with Women's Trophies at Lexington SC USMNT Watch Parties on June 12, June 19 - Lexington Sporting Club

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