Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Rumpke Waste and Recycling as Official Club Partner

Published on June 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce a new partnership with Rumpke Waste and Recycling, a leading provider of waste and recycling solutions throughout the Midwest.

Rumpke will support Lexington Sporting Club's mission of delivering a top-class matchday experience while helping advance its commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Rumpke is excited to partner with Lexington Sporting Club, as this is not only a sport that continues to grow in popularity in Kentucky, but it's a team committed to being active in our community," said Adam Rumpke, vice president of Rumpke's Bluegrass Region. "We look forward to the great soccer and all the opportunities to reach fans with our company's commitment to efficient, environmentally conscious waste management."

Founded in 1932, Rumpke Waste & Recycling has grown into one of the nation's largest family-owned waste and recycling companies. Headquartered near Cincinnati, Rumpke employs nearly 4,600 team members and provides safe, reliable waste and recycling solutions for millions of residential and commercial customers across the region.

In addition to waste collection and recycling services, Rumpke offers dumpster rentals and more to help keep communities clean. The company has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for seven consecutive years by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

"Strong partnerships are essential to the success of any soccer club, and Rumpke has been a tremendous supporter of Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "Their commitment to our organization and the Central Kentucky community has made a lasting impact, and we're grateful to have them alongside us as we continue to grow and reach new milestones together."

Lexington Sporting Club remains committed to building partnerships with organizations that share its values of community impact and long-term growth throughout Central Kentucky.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 3, 2026

Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Rumpke Waste and Recycling as Official Club Partner - Lexington Sporting Club

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