Carolina Ascent Signs Two-Time Goalkeeper of the Year Hope Hisey

Published on July 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Hope Hisey, pending league and federation approval.

Hisey, 25, arrives in Charlotte after two standout seasons with former Gainbridge Super League side Spokane Zephyr FC. One of the league's most decorated players, Hisey was named Goalkeeper of the Year in each of the Super League's first two seasons and earned All-League First Team honors both years. She set the league's single-season record with 86 saves during the 2025/26 campaign and became the first goalkeeper in Super League history to surpass 150 career saves.

"Hope is a player I've admired for a long time," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach and General Manager Philip Poole. "You don't earn Goalkeeper of the Year honors twice without being a special talent, and she's consistently shown why she's regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the United States."

Hisey began her professional career after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NWSL Draft by Kansas City Current before signing with Spokane ahead of the club's inaugural season.

Prior to turning professional, Hisey enjoyed a record-setting collegiate career at the University of Arizona from 2019-23, where she was teammates with current Carolina Ascent captain Jill Aguilera. She started a program-record 86 matches and graduated as Arizona's all-time leader with 366 career saves.

Hisey becomes the latest accomplished goalkeeper to join Carolina Ascent under Poole. She joins Sydney Martinez to give the club another formidable duo between the posts heading into the Fall season.

"When the opportunity arose to bring Hope to Carolina Ascent, we were incredibly excited," said Poole. "Her experience, leadership, and winning mentality will be invaluable to our group, and her quality between the posts speaks for itself. We've been fortunate to have outstanding goalkeepers at this club over the past two seasons, and Hope will continue that tradition."

"I'm very excited to be joining a first-class organization and contribute to a winning culture in whatever ways necessary," expressed Hisey. "I can't wait to meet the supporters and explore everything Charlotte has to offer."







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