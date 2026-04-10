Haley Craig: A Story of Staying the Course

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Goalkeeper Haley Craig has been one of the biggest revelations for Fort Lauderdale United FC during the spring portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Though she has become a key figure within the squad as of late, her path to that role was anything but straightforward.

How It Started

Craig arrived in Fort Lauderdale during the 2025 offseason following a storied collegiate career at Stanford and a stint with Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL. While she had long envisioned a future in the NWSL, she recognized Fort Lauderdale as an ideal environment to continue her development.

"Coming here just felt like a perfect situation for me," said Craig. "I have family in Miami and I'm from Michigan, so being on this side of the country was super important to me. Additionally, the Gainbridge Super League is an awesome place, especially for goalkeepers, because it gives younger players opportunities that are hard to find elsewhere."

The goalkeeper entered a completely new position group, with every member from the previous season moving on, setting the stage for immediate competition. Along with Craig, the club signed and tried out multiple goalkeepers during the off-season.

"When I signed, I knew I was walking into a competition," Craig said. "I never expected anything to be handed to me, especially as a young goalkeeper. That's just the nature of the position."

Finding Herself - Off The Field

Before the season even began, Craig faced an early setback. A quad injury suffered in training sidelined her for eight weeks, halting her momentum and forcing her to confront both the physical and mental challenges of being away from the game while also finding herself beyond it.

"I think prioritizing your mental health is the only way you can perform at your best," Craig said. "That's something I really learned in college at Stanford, but it hit even more when I was injured. When soccer gets taken away from you, especially when it's your job and your identity, it's devastating. I was on crutches, couldn't train, and felt completely removed from the thing that defined me.

"That's when I had to step back and ask myself, 'Who am I outside of soccer?' and 'How does that make me a better player?' I started journaling, talking to therapists, leaning on my family, and finding purpose in other areas. At the end of the day, I'm a soccer player from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but outside of that, I want to impact the game in other ways and grow as a person. That's been huge for me."

That introspection led her to pursue her MBA, which she is expected to complete in 2027.

"I started my MBA in January through Central Michigan and I'm on track to graduate in December of 2027," said Craig. "Education has always been important to me, so it's something I've really enjoyed balancing alongside soccer."

In addition, Craig has taken on a leadership role within the league as one of 18 Player Advocates and one of nine representatives working toward the Super League's first-ever collective bargaining agreement.

"I'm a player representative for the USLPA, which means I act as a liaison for our team when it comes to questions, concerns, or anything beyond what an agent typically handles," Craig said. "I'm also on the CBA committee, and we're currently working toward the first collective bargaining agreement in league history. It's a really big step for the Super League in terms of professionalism and player standards, and being part of building that foundation here is really meaningful."

"I had to ask myself, 'Who am I outside of soccer?' & 'How does that make me a better player?' I started journaling, talking to therapists, leaning on my family & finding purpose in other areas. I'm a soccer player from 8-2, but I want to impact the game in other ways and grow as a person."

- Haley Craig

Getting Her Chance & Never Looking Back

Craig appeared in just two matches during the club's first 18 games of the season, stepping in after a red card to starter Bella Hara against Lexington before earning her first start in South Florida in the following match. While the opportunities were limited, they proved to be pivotal in her progression.

"When I finally got my opportunity, it came in a crazy moment with the red card, and then getting my home debut was really special," Craig said. "From there, it was just about continuing to work and becoming myself again, because after an injury you do lose a bit of that.

"When more competition came in over the winter, my reaction was simple - game on. I've dealt with that my whole career. There's one spot, and you have to earn it."

Craig eventually earned the No. 1 role during the spring campaign and made an immediate impact, delivering one of the most impressive stretches by a goalkeeper in the league this season. In the month of March, Craig led the league in saves (18), punches (7) and shots on target faced (23), while ranking third in save percentage (78.26%). Notably, those numbers came across just three matches, as she ranked tied for last in both minutes played (270) and games played (3) during that span, underscoring her impact in limited time. She was also awarded the Super League's Save of the Month for March following an acrobatic stop against Lexington SC on March 21. When asked about her strong run of form, Craig downplayed the recognition, instead pointing to the standard she sets for herself.

"It sounds funny, but I'm really just doing what they pay me to do," said Craig. "I think with goalkeepers, there are two sides - sometimes you don't get enough credit, and sometimes you get a lot of hype for just doing your job. Both can be true. I'm proud of how I've been playing, and it's great to finally be getting consistent minutes, but at the same time, we haven't been winning the way we need to. So I'm not fully satisfied. Even looking back at my college performances, this is the standard I expect from myself - it's just another day at the office. Of course, it means something to me - this is what I dreamed of as a kid - but until we're turning those performances into wins, there's still more to do."

"This is the standard I expect from myself. Of course, it means something to me - this is what I dreamed of as a kid - but until we're turning these into wins, there's still more to do."

- Haley Craig

Looking Forward

Craig has been a key piece of the club's resurgence under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, helping the club earn points in back-to-back matches with strong showings in net. While performances are trending in the right direction on and off the field, the mentality within the group remains unchanged.

"I think we're starting to build something," said Craig. "The Carolina match showed that - our possession was better, our structure was better, and we're starting to find a rhythm. We came out flying in the DC match and saw a lot of our hard work in training start to click, especially offensively which got us a much needed three points. Now it's about taking those results and building on them each game to start climbing up the table. We've had some tough losses, but no one in our locker room is counting us out. Until the table says we're out, we're going to keep pushing for a playoff spot. That just means we need to find some consistency in putting away games."

With Fort Lauderdale sitting three spots out of a playoff spot and coming off back-to-back outings with points, the club will look to build on its recent momentum with Craig in top form as it pushes for a postseason berth.

"I think we're starting to build something. No one in our locker room is counting us out. Until the table says we're out, we're going to keep pushing for a playoff spot."

- Haley Craig







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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