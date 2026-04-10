Fort Lauderdale Aims to Extend Point Streak in Home Clash vs. Sporting JAX

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-9-8, 23 PTS) closes out its homestand on Saturday evening, hosting in-state foe Sporting JAX (13-4-5, 44 PTS) for the final time this season as the club looks to build on a pair of positive results over the past two weeks. The sides have met three times during the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, with Sporting JAX winning the first meeting (Nov. 22) before the clubs played to a draw (Dec. 13), followed by a JAX victory in South Florida (March 14). With kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will aim to extend its point streak to three matches as the race for the Super League Playoffs intensifies.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's meeting fresh off its first win under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, earning a dominant midweek victory over DC Power to extend its point streak to two matches. The club has found its rhythm in recent outings, scoring four goals across its last two matches while creating consistent attacking pressure. The new-look attack, featuring Kiara Locklear (5G, 3A), Emily Thompson (1G), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon, has been in strong form alongside a midfield trio of Kelli Van Treeck (5G, 2A), Kat González (1G, 2A) and recent addition Shea Moyer. In goal, Haley Craig enters the match in excellent form and will look to maintain that level against one of the league's top attacks. With both sides carrying momentum into the matchup, Fort Lauderdale will aim to extend its point streak against one of the hottest teams in the Super League.

Sporting JAX enters Saturday's clash as the hottest team in the Gainbridge Super League, unbeaten in its last five matches with four wins, and currently sits atop the standings as the first club to clinch a playoff spot. JAX leads the league in goals scored (44) and ranks second in goals conceded (23), boasting a league-best +21 goal differential. The attack is powered by Ashlyn Puerta (11G) and Paige Kenton (9G), who combine for the most goals by any duo in the league. Both players are also tied for the league lead in assists (7), while Meg Hughes ranks third with six. Defensively, the club is anchored by Team of the Month defenders Georgia Brown and Maggie Illig, along with goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to extend its point streak in the final match of its homestand, Saturday's matchup presents a major test in South Florida.

Matchup History

The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, with JAX hosting the first two and winning the opener on November 22 before the sides played to a draw on December 13. JAX then earned three points in South Florida in the most recent meeting on March 14.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 4:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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