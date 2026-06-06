Tyrone Mears Returns as Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on June 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that Tyrone Mears has returned as Head Coach of its Gainbridge Super League side for the 2026 campaign. Mears, who led the club to the inaugural Super League Final in the 2024/25 season, will assume head coaching duties for the team's third season in franchise history. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison will remain with the club as a member of the coaching staff.

Mears served as head coach during the club's inaugural season, guiding Fort Lauderdale to a 12-9-9 record (42 points), earning two Coach of the Month honors and leading the club to a berth in the inaugural Super League Final. He returned for the 2025/26 season and earned a third Coach of the Month award before being promoted to President of Soccer on Sept. 16th, transitioning out of the head coaching role and into the front office.

"Since the day Tyrone arrived, he has helped establish the culture, standards, and identity of this club," said Tommy Smith, Founder & Chairman of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "As we continue building for the future, we believe his leadership, experience, and connection to our players make him the right person to guide this group. We're excited to have him back leading the team while he continues to shape the broader vision of our sporting department."

For Mears, the opportunity to return to the bench is about helping the club continue its growth while maintaining continuity throughout the organization.

"This club means a great deal to me, and I'm excited for the opportunity to work with the players on a daily basis again," Mears said. "We have a talented group, a strong foundation, and ambitious goals. My focus is on helping this team compete at the highest level while continuing to build an environment that supports player development and long-term success throughout the club."

Fort Lauderdale United FC will kick off the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season this August.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 6, 2026

Tyrone Mears Returns as Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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