Team Debuts Come in Sporting JAX Men's Cup Battle against Rowdies

Published on June 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team took on Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, falling 2-0 in a match that was highlighted by multiple season debuts.

A Hometown First

An outstanding moment came in the second half when First Coast native and Sporting JAX Soccer Academy product Ethan Underwood took the pitch, marking his professional debut and the first in-match action for an Academy signing in Sporting JAX history.

The 16-year-old midfielder didn't sit back and watch, bringing energy to the match both defensively and on the attack. Underwood's debut serves as an inspiration to local children, as well as an example of Sporting Club Jacksonville's robust Pathway to Pro.

"I think I felt every emotion going out there," Underwood said. "[I want to] get one percent better every day."

"You only make a debut once, so that's something that you'll never forget," Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox added. "I think it shows that there's a pathway for our younger players, and that's really important to me and for the club."

Another Debut

Underwood wasn't the only Sporting JAX player to make his season debut on Saturday, as midfielder Piero Elias joined the fray in the 79th minute. The Queens, New York native made the most of his debut, making an impact with fresh legs. This was highlighted when he received a pass from Underwood and worked his way into the box, firing a shot towards the net.

Nights like these in Cup competition allow fans to see a variety of players get minutes, including the three who made their first appearances of the season.

"I had an opportunity to put some people in who haven't had as many minutes as they would have liked, and they had an opportunity," Fox said. "What I can say about the performance tonight is that we kept going to the very end. We worked incredibly hard."

McGuire Stands Tall

Sporting JAX goalkeeper Jake McGuire made his second start of the season on Saturday, both coming in Prinx Tires USL Cup competition.

"I was just excited to get on the field again after struggling with a little bit of an injury, and now that that's passed, I'm 100% I feel confident out there," McGuire said.

McGuire had the task of facing a relentless Tampa Bay attack, making multiple quality saves. Perhaps the best of these came in the 75th minute when he shut down a scoring opportunity for Rowdies forward Evan Conway.

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX faces a rapid turnaround, traveling cross-country to face Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday night. The match represents a return to USL Championship play, and a chance to deliver a strong showing against a first-time opponent.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 6, 2026

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