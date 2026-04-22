Carolina Ascent Looks to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Nine against Tampa Bay Sun

Published on April 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - A week off clinching a postseason berth, Carolina Ascent looks to keep the good times rolling Saturday night as they head down to Tampa Bay to make it nine unbeaten. Read more in our match preview.

Match Details

Date: April 25

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field (Tampa, FL)

Watch: Peacock | TV64

Back-to-Back Seasons in the Playoffs

Carolina Ascent clinched their second consecutive playoff berth this past Sunday with a 1-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC. Rylee Baisden delivered the decisive moment in the 89th minute, heading home the game-winner to send Carolina back to the postseason. In goal, Sydney Martinez was outstanding, making seven saves to secure her 10th career Super League clean sheet, doing so less than 24 hours after featuring for Puerto Rico. Not only did Carolina clinch, but they moved their unbeaten streak to eight matches - tied for the second-longest streak in club history.

Tale of the Tape

Carolina Ascent FC: 12-7-6 (3rd Place, 42 points)

Tampa Bay Sun FC: 4-11-9 (9th Place, 21 points)

So Far This Season

September 6: Carolina Ascent and Tampa Bay Sun played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in Carolina's home opener. After the Ascent struck first through Mia Corbin, the Sun hit back for two in the second half. As time dwindled down, Maddie Mercado ran the length of the pitch and scored a screamer for Carolina to share the points.

March 13: Carolina got the best of Tampa 1-0 on March 13 for the club's first win over the defending league champions. After a scoreless first half, Tyler Lussi scored the league's Goal of the Week in the second half for her first goal in Carolina colors.

April 5: Jill Aguilera scored from the spot and Lily Nabet netted her first professional goal as Carolina Ascent moved their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-1 win in Tampa.

All-Time Series

Carolina Ascent currently has a 2-2-3 record against Tampa Bay Sun. The Sun took eight out of a possible 12 points in the four matchups during the inaugural season.

Last Time Out

As aforementioned, Carolina defeated Dallas 1-0 to clinch a playoff spot.

Tampa Bay got thumped 4-0 by Lexington SC on Saturday, April 18 to drop their third consecutive decision. Lexington's Cat Berry extended her league lead in goals with a hat trick in the match.

Who to Watch Out For

Tampa's Sydny Nasello has been the driving force behind the attack all season. She leads the team with six goals, ranks second with three assists, and has nearly three times as many shots on target as any other player, with 21.

Milestones

With another clean sheet on Sunday, Martinez reached double digits for clean sheets in her Super League career. Martinez is only the third goalkeeper to reach that milestone.

Aguilera is one assist away from 10 assists in her Super League career.

Meagan McClelland is looking to join Martinez as she sits on nine clean sheets in her Super League career.

A win or draw on Saturday would bring the unbeaten streak to nine matches and sit alone as the second-longest undefeated streak in club history.

Last Home Match

May 16 vs. Sporting JAX

Join us in celebrating our FANtastic FANale with:

Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway

Post-Match Fireworks

Base Camp Bash Tailgate at CPCC Quad (3 p.m.)

Pre-Match concert by Taylor Swift cover band (5:30 p.m.)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 22, 2026

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