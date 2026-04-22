Final Home Match: Brooklyn FC Women Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday

Published on April 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







As the sun sets on Brooklyn FC Women's regular season home schedule, there is only one thing left to say: Thank you, Brooklyn.

From the first kick of the season to the final whistle, your energy has been our heartbeat. On Saturday, April 25, for our final home match of the season, we're turning that gratitude into a party, hosting our annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Gainbridge.

Arrive Early, Gear Up

The celebration starts the moment the gates open. We've teamed up with Gainbridge to make sure you walk away with a piece of the season.

The Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Brooklyn FC x Gainbridge-branded tote bag.

Pro Tip: Beer and seltzer is 50% off at the concessions from the moment the gates open until kickoff!

Halftime: Crowning the "MVP Fan of the Season"

We know our players put in the work on the pitch, but our fans put in the work in the stands. During halftime, we will take a moment to honor one of our own.

Presented by Gainbridge, the Brooklyn FC MVP Fan of the Season will be recognized on the field. This award goes to a supporter who embodies the passion, the dedication, and the Brooklyn spirit that defines our club.

Postgame: Meet Your Heroes

The whistle might signal the end of the match, but the night isn't over. After the game, we're inviting fans down for a postgame autograph session.

This is your chance to meet the squad, grab a signature, and share a moment with the players who have repped the borough all season long. Whether it's on your new tote bag or your favorite jersey, bring your Sharpies and your Brooklyn pride.

Matchday Details

Date: Saturday, April 25

Theme: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Gainbridge

Location: Maimonides Park, Coney Island







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