DC Power FC Hosts Briana Scurry Youth Soccer Clinic on April 17 Presented by Gainbridge

Published on April 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club will host a youth soccer clinic featuring U.S. Women's National Team legend, Briana Scurry, presented by Gainbridge. The clinic is open to ages eight and up and will be held on Friday, April 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Eastern Senior High School located at 1700 E. Capitol St. NE, Washington. D.C. 20002.

HERE is the link to register for the clinic. The $30.00 clinic registration fee includes a match ticket to DC Power FC's match at Audi Field on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST against Dallas Trinity FC and D.C. United's match at Audi Field on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST against Orlando City FC. Additional tickets for family members will be available at a discounted rate. For further information or questions, please email ticketing@dcunited.com.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and 2017 National Soccer Hall of Fame Inductee, Scurry is a pioneer in professional women's soccer who has left a legacy in the sport. DC Power FC's Youth Soccer Clinic offers young athletes and their families a unique opportunity to engage with Scurry and learn from her experience.

The clinic will include three different skills stations run by DC Power FC defenders Susanna Fitch, Madison Murnin and midfielders Chinyelu Asher and Lexi Fraley. Additionally, the clinic will feature a question-and-answer session led by Scurry followed by autograph and photo opportunities.

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







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