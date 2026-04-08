Dallas Trinity FC Pair Earns Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Honors for March

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Heather Stainbrook and defender Amber Wisner were named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for March, the league announced today.

Additionally, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey has been named a nominee for Save of the Month for her save at DC Power FC on March 12 in the 90th minute. The winner will be announced on April 9 at 1:00 p.m. CT, voted on by the fans via social media.

Dallas (9-8-5, 32 points). currently sits in playoff position among the top-four in the league standings heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The club went 1-2-2 over the course of March, winning at LEX (1-0) on March 8, drawing at DC (1-1) on March 12 and vs. LEX (2-2) on March 18, and losing vs. JAX (0-4) on March 22 and TB (1-2) on March 31.

Stainbrook has been a consistent presence in the midfield since joining DTFC on loan in January. She netted her second goal of the season in dramatic fashion on March 8 at Lexington, delivering a stoppage-time game winner that stands as the latest goal in club history. The Utah Valley alum has started all five matches, logging 387 minutes, and earns her first Team of the Month honor of the season.

Wisner has remained a model of stability in her farewell campaign, starting and playing every minute of all 22 league matches this season (1,980 total). The DTFC captain added her third goal of the year with a composed penalty in the 76th minute against Tampa Bay. She earns her third Team of the Month honor of the season, having also been recognized in September and February.

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for March:

F: Tyler Lussi (CAR) - Player of the Month

F: Faith Webber (TB)

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Darya Rajaee (LEX)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

M: Heather Stainbrook (DAL)

D: Regan Steigleder (LEX)

D: Ginger Fontenot (SPK)

D: Maggie Illig (JAX)

D: Taylor Chism (TB)

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

Bench: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX), Tori Zierenberg (SPK), Catherine Barry (LEX), Mia Corbin (CAR), Amber Wisner (DAL), Emily Colton (DC), Jenna Butler (CAR)

Coach of the Month: Philip Poole (CAR)

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC hits the road for a Sunday afternoon battle against Brooklyn FC (5-11-7, 22 points) on April 12 at 2:00 p.m. CT from Maimonides Park. The match can be found on KFAA/WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

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