Two DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League March Team of the Month

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that Forward Loza Abera and Midfielder Emily Colton have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League March Team of the Month.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

With five goals this season, Abera has appeared in 21 matches (11 starts) and completed 1,045 minutes for D.C.'s side. In DC Power FC's shutout road win over Brooklyn FC on Saturday, March 7, Abera scored the go-ahead goal at the 63rd minute to seal the club's 0-2 win.

Receiving her third straight Team of the Month selection, Colton has appeared in 19 matches (18 starts) amassing 1,618 minutes for DC Power FC this season. Colton leads the club in assists (three) and chances created (38).

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Tyler Lussi (CAR) *Player of the Month

F: Faith Webber (TB)

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Darya Rajaee (LEX)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

M: Heather Stainbrook (DAL)

D: Regan Steigleder (LEX)

D: Ginger Fontenot (SPK)

D: Maggie Illig (JAX)

D: Taylor Chism (TB)

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

Bench: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX), Tori Zierenberg (SPK), Catherine Barry (LEX), Mia Corbin (CAR), Amber Wisner (DAL), Emily Colton (DC), Jenna Butler (CAR).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

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