Rajaee, Steigleder, Barry Earn March Team of the Month Honors from Gainbridge Super League
Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League's March Team of the Month was announced Wednesday, a group strongly representing Lexington Sporting Club. Darya Rajaee and Regan Steigleder were both named to the squad, and Catherine Barry was named to the Team of the Month bench.
Lexington posted a 2W-1L-1D record in March, logging two clean sheets and outscoring its opponents 5-3 throughout the month.
Rajaee scored her first goal for Lexington against her former club, Fort Lauderdale United FC, on March 21. She won six of eight tackle attempts in total, 10 of 17 duels and logged six interceptions. Rajaee also created one scoring chance and completed nearly 83% of her passes.
Steigleder played a critical role in LSC's two clean sheets last month. She won six of eight duels, made 12 clearances and completed over 94% of her passes.
Barry came up in the clutch multiple times in March. The first was her 90+3' minute equalizer at Dallas Trinity to secure a point for the Gals in Green at the death. She also assisted McKenzie Weinert's early goal at Brooklyn FC, the lone goal of the match. Additionally, Barry created five total scoring chances across the month.
It is the first honor for Rajaee since joining Lexington, the first of the season for Steigleder and the third overall mention for Barry.
2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions
September
Catherine Barry
Addie McCain
Kat Asman (bench)
October
Sarah Griffith
Hannah Sharts
Addie McCain (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
November
Masaki Hemmi (Coach)
McKenzie Weinert
Taylor Aylmer
December
Allison Pantuso
Taylor Aylmer (bench)
February
Catherine Barry
Allison Pantuso
McKenzie Weinert (bench)
March
Darya Rajaee
Regan Steigleder
Catherine Barry (bench)
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth - Lexington Sporting Club
- Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Final Youth Alliance Forum in Pasco County - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Pair Earns Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Honors for March - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Adds Five Selections to March Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Rajaee, Steigleder, Barry Earn March Team of the Month Honors from Gainbridge Super League - Lexington Sporting Club
- Two DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League March Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Kat González Called up to Dominican Republic National Team - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Sporting JAX Women Clinch Playoff Spot, Make History as First Expansion Team to Qualify - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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