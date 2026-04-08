Rajaee, Steigleder, Barry Earn March Team of the Month Honors from Gainbridge Super League

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League's March Team of the Month was announced Wednesday, a group strongly representing Lexington Sporting Club. Darya Rajaee and Regan Steigleder were both named to the squad, and Catherine Barry was named to the Team of the Month bench.

Lexington posted a 2W-1L-1D record in March, logging two clean sheets and outscoring its opponents 5-3 throughout the month.

Rajaee scored her first goal for Lexington against her former club, Fort Lauderdale United FC, on March 21. She won six of eight tackle attempts in total, 10 of 17 duels and logged six interceptions. Rajaee also created one scoring chance and completed nearly 83% of her passes.

Steigleder played a critical role in LSC's two clean sheets last month. She won six of eight duels, made 12 clearances and completed over 94% of her passes.

Barry came up in the clutch multiple times in March. The first was her 90+3' minute equalizer at Dallas Trinity to secure a point for the Gals in Green at the death. She also assisted McKenzie Weinert's early goal at Brooklyn FC, the lone goal of the match. Additionally, Barry created five total scoring chances across the month.

It is the first honor for Rajaee since joining Lexington, the first of the season for Steigleder and the third overall mention for Barry.

2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions

September

Catherine Barry

Addie McCain

Kat Asman (bench)

October

Sarah Griffith

Hannah Sharts

Addie McCain (bench)

Kat Asman (bench)

November

Masaki Hemmi (Coach)

McKenzie Weinert

Taylor Aylmer

December

Allison Pantuso

Taylor Aylmer (bench)

February

Catherine Barry

Allison Pantuso

McKenzie Weinert (bench)

March

Darya Rajaee

Regan Steigleder

Catherine Barry (bench)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

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