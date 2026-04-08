Sporting JAX Women Clinch Playoff Spot, Make History as First Expansion Team to Qualify

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville's women's team has officially clinched a spot in the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Playoffs, becoming the first expansion team in league history to secure a postseason berth in its inaugural season.

Sporting JAX's playoff position was confirmed following a decisive stretch of results across the league. The club earned a key victory over Brooklyn this past Saturday, while Dallas Trinity defeated Spokane (3-1) and Carolina Ascent secured a win over Tampa. With DC Power falling to FTL United in Monday night's matchup, Sporting JAX officially locked in its place in the postseason.

The milestone caps a dominant debut campaign for the First Coast's first professional women's soccer team. Sporting JAX has sat atop the Gainbridge Super League table continuously since Dec. 20, establishing itself as one of the league's most consistent and formidable sides.

With a playoff berth secured, Sporting JAX now turns its focus toward seeding and a championship push as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Fans can secure their place in this historic postseason run now by registering for the Sporting JAX playoff priority list. Members receive exclusive playoff updates and early access to tickets ahead of the general public, based on seeding. Sign up at https://www.sportingjax.com/playoff-central to be first in line.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

Sporting JAX Women Clinch Playoff Spot, Make History as First Expansion Team to Qualify - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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