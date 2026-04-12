Sporting JAX Women Defeat Fort Lauderdale in Dominant Fashion

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville continues to show exactly why they are top of the league as they hand out a dominant defeat to Fort Lauderdale United in their fourth and final regular season matchup.

The 4-1 win saw some quick and immediate action from none other than Baylee DeSmit, who is now only one goal away from a double digit goal scoring season following her goals in the 14th and 51st minute.

"I'm not one to focus on the stats, but it's cool to know that I'm approaching a milestone," said DeSmit. "I think for the rest of our season though, we just want to keep the consistency and play how we know we need to play, which is something we do well."

Another milestone was hit tonight for Meg Hughes after Paige Kenton capitalized on a well placed ball leading to another goal for Kenton, giving her a double digits in goals this season, and boosting Hughes to a three-way tie in league-leading assists alongside Kenton and Ashlyn Puerta.

"I tell all the girls that 'Oh ya you guys can have the goals, can I just have the assists?'" said Hughes. "Paige (Kenton) and I have an ongoing joke saying 'Oh come on you just have to finish my assist.' We both laugh about it but we always cheer each other on when we get another one."

After clinching a first place spot in the playoffs in last Saturday's 2-0 win against Brooklyn FC, the team continues to look forward to each match, while still staying focused on the true goal.

"We are not thinking about the playoffs at this point," said Stacey Balaam, the Sporting JAX women's head coach. "We set a target to make it there at the end of the season and we can proudly acknowledge that achievement. However, there is still so much to play for, and staying at the top is the next goal for us."

With five regular season games to go, the team heads to the west coast in their upcoming match on March 19 to face Spokane Zephyr FC for their last regular season meetup, hoping to come home from this road trip with six points in the bag.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.