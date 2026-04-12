Lexington Sporting Club Edged by Carolina Ascent FC
Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
CHARLOTTE - A performance perhaps worthy of a victory Saturday night by the Lexington Sporting Club women ended with a 1-0 defeat. The result prevented LSC from clinching a playoff spot, but now sets the stage for the Gals in Green to do so in front of the home fans next weekend.
The first-half drama cr escendoed with Kat Asman saving a penalty kick in the 45+1' minute. LSC was called for a handball in the box, but Asman stifled the attempt to keep things level at 0-0.
The shot was Carolina's first of the match.
Unfortunately for Lexington, the hosts were able to come up with a goal in the second half to thwart LSC's chances of securing a playoff berth Saturday evening. A fabulous strike from Carolina's Emily Morris in the 72' minute proved to be the decider.
Despite Lexington leading in possession (67%-33%), shots (16-6), touches in the opponents' box (32-7) and virtually every other offensive category, it was turned away without a goal to show for its performance.
Sometimes, that's soccer.
LSC moved to 10W-3L-10D on the season with the defeat.
Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, forward Sarah Griffith and forward McKenzie Weinert are attached.
GOALS
CAR: 72' Emily Morris (assist: Shea Groom)
LINEUPS
LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown (81' Hannah Sharts), Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (73' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (81' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith (81' Hannah White), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry
CAR: Sydney Martínez, Jill Aguilera, Meaghan Nally, Jenna Butler, Addisyn Merrick (88' Brianna Martinez), Lily Nabet (69' Emily Morris), Mia Corbin (69' Taylor Porter), Audrey Coleman (75' Riley Parker), Shea Groom (75' Ava Cook), Tyler Lussi, Mackenzie George
UP NEXT
The Lexington SC women are back home next weekend to host Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday, April 18. It will be Pups at the Pitch at Lexington SC Stadium, and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Late Surge Falls Short as Tampa Bay Sun FC Fall to DC Power FC, 2-0 - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Edged by Carolina Ascent FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Morris' First Pro Goal Fires Carolina Past Lexington, 1-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Gordon Scores as Fort Lauderdale Falls vs. Sporting JAX - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Sporting JAX Women Defeat Fort Lauderdale in Dominant Fashion - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Take on DC Power FC as Playoff Race Heats Up - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Tune in Alert: Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC - Sunday, April 12 - Dallas Trinity FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Edged by Carolina Ascent FC
- LSC Partners with Andy Frain to Provide Security at Lexington SC Stadium
- Win over Carolina Ascent FC Saturday Clinches Playoff Spot for LSC Women
- Emina Ekić Called up by Bosnia and Herzegovina for Upcoming World Cup Qualifying Window
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth