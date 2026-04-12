Lexington Sporting Club Edged by Carolina Ascent FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







CHARLOTTE - A performance perhaps worthy of a victory Saturday night by the Lexington Sporting Club women ended with a 1-0 defeat. The result prevented LSC from clinching a playoff spot, but now sets the stage for the Gals in Green to do so in front of the home fans next weekend.

The first-half drama cr escendoed with Kat Asman saving a penalty kick in the 45+1' minute. LSC was called for a handball in the box, but Asman stifled the attempt to keep things level at 0-0.

The shot was Carolina's first of the match.

Unfortunately for Lexington, the hosts were able to come up with a goal in the second half to thwart LSC's chances of securing a playoff berth Saturday evening. A fabulous strike from Carolina's Emily Morris in the 72' minute proved to be the decider.

Despite Lexington leading in possession (67%-33%), shots (16-6), touches in the opponents' box (32-7) and virtually every other offensive category, it was turned away without a goal to show for its performance.

Sometimes, that's soccer.

LSC moved to 10W-3L-10D on the season with the defeat.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, forward Sarah Griffith and forward McKenzie Weinert are attached.

GOALS

CAR: 72' Emily Morris (assist: Shea Groom)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown (81' Hannah Sharts), Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (73' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (81' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith (81' Hannah White), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry

CAR: Sydney Martínez, Jill Aguilera, Meaghan Nally, Jenna Butler, Addisyn Merrick (88' Brianna Martinez), Lily Nabet (69' Emily Morris), Mia Corbin (69' Taylor Porter), Audrey Coleman (75' Riley Parker), Shea Groom (75' Ava Cook), Tyler Lussi, Mackenzie George

UP NEXT

The Lexington SC women are back home next weekend to host Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday, April 18. It will be Pups at the Pitch at Lexington SC Stadium, and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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