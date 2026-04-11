Tampa Bay Sun FC Take on DC Power FC as Playoff Race Heats Up

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







The Sun take on DC Power for the third time this season at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa. Kickoff is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m., as the Sun look to build momentum and strengthen their position in the Gainbridge Super League standings with the playoff race heating up.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field | Tampa, Florida

When: Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Undefeated Against DC

Tampa Bay Sun FC continues to hold the edge over DC, remaining unbeaten in the all-time series with a 4-0-2 record. In the most recent matchup, the Sun delivered a hard-earned 2-0 victory in Washington, D.C.. The consistent results prove Tampa Bay's strong ability to match up well against DC as the club looks to carry that success into tonight's matchup.

Sun Continue to Fight

Tampa Bay Sun FC entered its last matchup riding the club's first two-game winning streak after consecutive road wins against Dallas Trinity FC and DC Power FC, a run that lifted the Sun to eighth in the Gainbridge Super League standings. The streak ended in a 2-1 loss to Carolina Ascent FC, a physical and highly competitive match marked by heated exchanges between both sides and officials. A late goal from the Sun sparked momentum as the team pushed for an equalizer in the closing minutes.

Continued International Presence

Tampa Bay Sun FC goalkeepers Sydney Schneider and Braelynn Galt have been called up to represent their international teams. Schneider has been called up to Jamaica's senior national team and Galt has been selected to join Scotland on their U19 national team. For both players, this marks an ongoing journey of their international experience, as they have previously represented their respective countries.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 4-9-9

Goals Scored: 24

Goals Conceded: 34

League Position: 9th

Last Match: 2-1 Loss vs. Carolina Ascent FC

DC Power FC

Record: 6-9-8

Goals Scored: 27

Goals Conceded: 29

League Position: 5th

Last Match: 3-1 Loss vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

March League Awards

Tampa Bay Sun FC earned league-wide recognition in March, with forward Faith Webber and defender Taylor Chism named to the League Team of the Month. Webber also secured the win for Goal of the Month after a skillful finish against DC Power FC, popping the ball up before sending a strike into goal. In that same match, Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener delivered a standout stop by exploding upward to tip a powerful shot over the crossbar, marking Wegener's second straight Save of the Month nomination.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 5 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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