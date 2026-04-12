Gordon Scores as Fort Lauderdale Falls vs. Sporting JAX

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-10-8, 23 PTS) dropped its matchup with Sporting JAX (14-4-5, 47 PTS) on Saturday evening, closing out a two-match homestand at Beyond Bancard Field. Defender and captain Sh'nia Gordon scored her first goal of the season while midfielder Jules Cagle made her professional debut in the match. With the result, Fort Lauderdale's point streak has come to a close but will have a sizable rest before facing a team it just defeated, this time in the Nation's Capital.

After a two-match week, Fort Lauderdale United will have an 11-day break before opening a two-game road trip against DC Power FC on Wednesday, April 22 in a midweek matchup, taking on the Power for the second time in 16 days. The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 season, with DC taking the first meeting on November 12 at Audi Field before Fort Lauderdale claimed the most recent matchup on April 6 at Beyond Bancard Field. With the playoff push continuing, next Wednesday's clash will be one to watch.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfTGW8DyEAo

Fort Lauderdale opened the match on the front foot, attacking with intensity behind early plays from Emily Thompson and Julia Grosso. Sh'nia Gordon nearly gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute after an incredible move in the box, but her close-range effort was saved. Sporting JAX struck in the 15th minute and added a second in the 25th, putting Fort Lauderdale in a two-goal deficit midway through the half. Goalkeeper Haley Craig continued her strong run of form, making a key save in the 29th minute to keep the match within reach. Fort Lauderdale pushed forward in search of a response, with Kiara Locklear and Gordon each generating chances, but the side went into halftime trailing by two.

Craig opened the second half with a tremendous one-on-one save at the near post, but Fort Lauderdale conceded a third in the 51st minute. The hosts responded in the 57th minute when Locklear made a strong run down the left and found Gordon in the box, who took a touch and finished for her first goal of the season. An own goal in the 64th minute restored the three-goal deficit. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made changes in the 68th and 74th minutes, introducing Daniela Todd, Sophie Harding and Kate Colvin for Thompson, Locklear and Maggie Mace. Craig continued to come up with saves in the 77th and 88th minutes, while Cagle made her professional debut in stoppage time, but Fort Lauderdale ultimately fell to Sporting JAX on Saturday evening.

Scoring Summary

JAX: DeSmit, 14'

JAX: Kenton, 25'

JAX: DeSmit, 51'

FTL: Gordon, 56'

JAX: Own Goal, 64'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Wednesday, April 22, when it travels to take on DC Power FC for the opening of a two-match road trip. The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 campaign, with DC taking the first meeting at Audi Field (Nov. 12) before Fort Lauderdale earned a dominant victory at Beyond Bancard Field (Apr. 6).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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