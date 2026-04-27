Locklear Nets Goal in Road Loss at Spokane

Published on April 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-12-8, 23 PTS) dropped its matchup with Spokane Zephyr FC (8-9-8, 32 PTS) on Sunday evening in the finale of a two-match road trip. Forward Kiara Locklear netted her sixth goal of the season in tonight's clash, tying the club's all-time scoring record with 13. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has dropped its third consecutive match and has been eliminated from postseason contention, but will have an opportunity to return to the win column next weekend in a rivalry clash at Beyond Bancard Field.

Fort Lauderdale United returns home on Saturday, May 2 to open a two-match homestand against Tampa Bay Sun in the final Florida Derby of the season. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, beginning with a pair of draws on October 4 in Tampa and November 15 at Beyond Bancard Field before Tampa claimed the most recent meeting at home on February 21. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to start the homestand on a positive note, Saturday's Derby will be one to watch.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75pHn5ARbQA

Fort Lauderdale opened the match with attacking intent, controlling the first 20 minutes with chances from Sh'nia Gordon, Emily Thompson and Kate Colvin. The best opportunity came in the 17th minute when midfielder Kelli Van Treeck, starting in a defensive role due to injuries within the squad, delivered a perfect left-footed cross that narrowly missed Thompson's out-stretched leg at the back post.

Spokane took the lead in the 26th minute, but Fort Lauderdale continued to push forward, creating chances through Thompson and Locklear in the 32nd and 34th minutes. Defender Abi Hugh made the defensive play of the match in the 40th minute, executing a dangerous, yet calculated slide tackle in the box to prevent a one-on-one with the keeper to keep the deficit at one. Thompson nearly equalized in stoppage time, but Fort Lauderdale went into the break trailing 1-0.

Goalkeeper Haley Craig has been a strong part of Fort Lauderdale's lineup over the past month and continued to make plays, making a pair of incredible saves in the 46th and 54th minutes, respectively, to keep the club in the game. Chasing an equalizer, Thompson put another shot on frame in the 53rd that was saved, but the deficit was doubled in the 60th minute from the penalty spot following a handball inside the box.

Knowing the team needed to find a goal, Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison responded with his first change in the 61st minute, bringing on forward Sophie Harding for midfielder Taylor Smith. Fort Lauderdale pulled one back in the 64th minute after a team effort of pressure from Van Treeck and Colvin helped set up Locklear in front of the Spokane net, and she calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to bring the club back into the match with over 20 minutes remaining.

Fort Lauderdale continued to press, searching for an equalizer, with Harding notably almost finding a goal before her shot was saved in the 80th minute. Daniela Todd entered the match for Thompson in the 84th minute, but Spokane's lead was extended back to two in the 89th. After 90 minutes, Fort Lauderdale United FC fell on the road to Spokane Zephyr FC and was eliminated from postseason contention in the process.

Scoring Summary

SPK: Rapp, 26'

SPK: Hansen, 60'

FTL: Locklear, 64'

SPK: Cook, 89'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, May 2, returning to Beyond Bancard Field to host Tampa Bay Sun FC in the final Florida Derby of the season. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, with the sides playing to draws in the first two meetings, first in Tampa (Oct. 4) followed by Fort Lauderdale (Nov. 15) before Tampa claimed the most recent matchup at home (Feb. 21).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 26, 2026

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