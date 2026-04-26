Fort Lauderdale Eyes Crucial Points at Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on April 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-11-8, 23 PTS) is set to close out its road trip on Sunday evening, traveling across the country to take on Spokane Zephyr FC (7-9-8, 29 PTS) in the final meeting between the clubs this season. The sides have met twice during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, splitting the season series after Fort Lauderdale earned a road win in the first meeting (Sep. 6) before Spokane responded with a win at Beyond Bancard Field in the rematch (Dec. 20). With kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure all three points as it fights to keep its Super League Playoff hopes alive.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Sunday's match on short rest after facing DC Power FC on Wednesday, closing out a two-match road trip. The club will have a different look in Sunday's match, as defender Laveni Vaka, who has started each of the club's 10 matches in the Spring portion of the campaign, was shown a straight red card in the 10th minute of Wednesday's clash while fellow starting defender Julia Grosso suffered an injury. The attack is led by the dynamic Kiara Locklear (5G, 4A), and is supported by the electric trio of Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon (1G). In the midfield, Kat González, Taylor Smith and Shea Moyer anchor the center of the park, while legendary midfielder Allie Long could also make her Fort Lauderdale debut, becoming the first FIFA World Cup winner to appear in a Gainbridge Super League match. In goal, Haley Craig is coming off a club-record nine-save performance against DC and will look to maintain her strong form. With the regular season entering its final stretch, Fort Lauderdale will aim to build momentum and keep its Super League Playoff hopes alive.

Spokane Zephyr FC enters Sunday's meeting fresh off a victory over league-leading Sporting JAX at ONE Spokane Stadium last weekend. Despite the result, Spokane ranks eighth in the league in goals scored (26) while boasting the fourth-best defense (27 goals conceded). The attack is led by Lena Silano (6G, 3A), Ally Cook (4G) and Tori Waldeck (4G, 3A), while defenders Reese Tappan (130) and Sarah Clark (112) rank among the league's top 10 in clearances. In goal, Hope Hisey leads the league in saves (79), more than 20 ahead of the next closest, and ranks third with seven shutouts. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to spark another points streak, Sunday's matchup presents a key opportunity as the club continues its push toward the Super League Playoffs.

Matchup History

The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a victory on the road on September 6 before Spokane took the three points on December 20 at Beyond Bancard Field.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 26, 2026

Fort Lauderdale Eyes Crucial Points at Spokane Zephyr FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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