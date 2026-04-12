Late Surge Falls Short as Tampa Bay Sun FC Fall to DC Power FC, 2-0

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC fell to DC Power FC tonight at Suncoast Credit Union Field in a 2-0 result following an intense and tightly contested matchup. Despite generating a number of dangerous attacking opportunities and sustaining pressure across both halves, Tampa Bay was unable to find the breakthrough. The Sun created several promising chances in front of goal, including multiple late efforts that tested the DC back line, but ultimately could not convert, as the visitors capitalized on key moments to secure the result. The outcome closely mirrors the teams' previous meeting, where Tampa Bay came up just short in a 2-1 loss in a hard-fought and emotionally charged match.

Tonight's result also marks a shift in the all-time series, as Tampa Bay's unbeaten streak against DC comes to an end, signaling a shift in the matchup history between the two sides. What was once a 4-0-2 record for the Sun now stands at 4-1-2. A previously favorable matchup for the Sun has now evolved into a competitive battle, with DC proving its ability to capitalize in key moments. As the rivalry continues to develop, each result carries greater significance for each side.

With the season entering its final stretch, the loss not only reshapes the series dynamic but also adds pressure to Tampa Bay's postseason push, as opportunities to regain ground become increasingly limited. The margin for error continues to shrink, making each remaining match critical in the race for playoff positioning.

MATCH RECAP

Just 5 minutes into the match, Tampa Bay was tested as DC Power forward Alyssa Walker stepped into a right-footed strike from outside the box. The low-driven shot was directed toward the bottom right corner of the goal, but Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener read it early, quickly dropping to her left and extending her frame to get behind the ball and make the stop. With calm control, she secured the ball to keep the match level in the opening minutes.

DC Power broke through in the 18th minute with a swift counterattacking sequence. After turning defense into attack in an instant, DC forward Loza Abera surged forward and slipped a perfectly timed pass into space for Alyssa Walker. With room to operate outside the box, Walker took a touch and unleashed a right-footed strike that lifted high and arced toward goal, meeting the bottom left corner just beyond Wegener's reach to give DC Power the early advantage.

Shortly after in the 24th minute of the game, the visitors doubled their lead with a well-worked sequence inside the box. Former Sun defender Paige Almendariz floated a cross into a crowded area in front of the goal, where DC midfielder Dasia Torbert timed her run to perfection. Rising above Tampa Bay's defensive line, Torbert met the ball at its highest point and powered a header downward into the bottom right corner, leaving Wegener with little chance.

In the 28th minute of the match, Tampa Bay Sun FC nearly found a response to DC's back-to-back goals. Sun forward Sydny Nasello worked her way into space on the right side and let a right-footed shot loose from close range, but the attempt drifted just off target. As the ball rolled across the face of goal, DC midfielder Anna Bagley reacted quickly to step in and clear it away before the Sun could capitalize.

Tampa Bay generated a promising opportunity just before halftime in the 45th minute of the match. After being set up by defender Vivianne Bessette, Faith Webber moved into a pocket of space outside the box and struck a right-footed shot through traffic. The effort traveled toward the center of goal, but DC goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk remained composed, positioning herself well to step in and secure the save.

A late push began to build for Tampa Bay in the 58th minute of tonight's game, sparking a series of attacking chances in pursuit of a result. Sun midfielder Carlee Giammona surged forward on the right side and fired a powerful shot towards the net. The effort soared over the goalkeeper, only to strike the upper frame of the goal. The near-miss denied the Sun a crucial opportunity to secure a goal.

The Sun stood tall once again, continuing to apply pressure in the 63rd minute with another strong chance inside the center of the box. Sun defender Sabrina McNeill sent a dangerous ball into the box, finding Sandrine Gaillard, who rose above a crowd of defenders and drove a header toward goal. Positioned centrally, Makenna Gottschalk reacted quickly, getting behind the ball to collect the attempt and preserve DC's lead.

Yet another opportunity was generated by Tampa Bay Sun FC in the 65th minute of the game. Faith Webber delivered a corner kick into the center of the box, where Taylor Chism broke free and lifted the right-footed attempt. The strike rose well over the crossbar, sailing high as the Sun narrowly missed another chance to find the back of the net, with time becoming increasingly limited as the match drew to a close.

Tampa Bay continued to press forward in the 73rd minute as the urgency to find a breakthrough reached its peak. Carlee Giammona delivered a pass into space for Faith Webber outside the box. Webber stepped into the moment and struck a left-footed effort from distance, sending the ball rising toward goal, but the attempt carried high and wide to the left. The chance marked another in a series of late attacking efforts from the Sun, who continued to push numbers forward and apply pressure in search of a goal. Despite the sustained momentum and determination in the closing stages, Tampa Bay was unable to convert its opportunities, as time ultimately ran out on the comeback attempt.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on the disconnect between the risks that are being taken and the goals that come from them:

"Sometimes I just think it's confidence and taking the risks in the final third. When you see a team that's been winning a lot, they're just really confident in the final third [and] they take those shots. Sometimes we're still looking to pass the ball; you can see Nasello still trying to find somebody else to do it. If they all shoulder that responsibility, [enjoy] it, and [shoot] the way they're capable of doing, then we would have a lot more shots, a lot more opportunities."

Forward Faith Webber on how the team plans to bounce back from the loss:

"We just have to keep going. We know where we're at [and] we don't like it - we see it everyday when we go to training. I feel like I've been coming into this group in a tough spot halfway through the season. I've been really proud of how our coach and how the group [shows] up. We're fighting for it and there's still stuff to fight for so that's what we're going to do."

Midfielder Jordyn Listro, on when she realized there was a momentum shift in the second half:

"We just played like we had nothing to lose at that point. Everyone just gave it their all, didn't think too much, [and] just went based off instinct and you could see that. It shouldn't take us to be down two [to] nothing to play that way."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Carolina Ascent FC.

TEAM MEDIA KIT WITH VIDEO & PHOTOS AT THIS LINK

FINAL RESULT

DC Power FC 2 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1

Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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