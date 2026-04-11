Tune in Alert: Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC - Sunday, April 12

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







ROAD WARRIORS: Dallas Trinity FC (9-8-5, 32 points) travels up to The Empire State for a matchup versus Brooklyn FC (5-11-7, 22 points) this Sunday, April 12. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT from Maimonides Park and can be aired on KFAA (Ch. 29) and streamed on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio. DTFC is 4-4-2 on the road this season.

Trinity FC is coming off an impressive 3-1 victory on April 4 over Spokane Zephyr FC, thanks to an own goal by SPK and goals by defender Amber Wisner (PK - 48') and midfielder Jenny Danielsson (90+1'). With the result, Trinity FC improved to 3-2-3 in the spring portion of its schedule and remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture (4th place).

Sunday afternoon marks the third of four regular meetings between Dallas and Brooklyn this season; DTFC won 1-0 on Aug. 30 and drew 1-1 on Jan. 31, both at the Cotton Bowl. The two sides face off once more on Saturday, April 25 in BKN.

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NEXT HOME MATCH: DTFC returns to the Cotton Bowl next weekend to face third-place Carolina Ascent (10-7-6, 36 points) on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m. CT; it'll be "Boots' Rodeo", presented by UT Southwestern. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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