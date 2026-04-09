Emina Ekić Called up by Bosnia and Herzegovina for Upcoming World Cup Qualifying Window
Published on April 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
SARAJEVO - Lexington SC midfielder Emina Ekić has received the call to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina in the nation's upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA qualifying window.
The call-up marks the second for Ekić since the start of March. During Bosnia and Herzegovina's previous World Cup qualifying window, she recorded two goals and five assists in two matches.
Ekić has capped 18 times for her country to date with four goals and 10 assists.
The midfielder will not be available for Lexington's upcoming match at Carolina Ascent FC Saturday, April 11.
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