Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Launches Summer Clinic Series

Published on April 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Youth soccer is at its best when it's filled with positive learning environments and the joy of simply playing the game. That belief is at the heart of the free Summer Clinic Series hosted by the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Tampa Bay Sun FC. The series promises a number of opportunities for local youth to play, free of cost- continuing the foundation's mission: create space for community growth, connection, and access on and off the field.

Designed for boys and girls ages 7-13, the clinics are free to play and open to the community, giving kids of all skill levels the chance to step onto the field, try something new, and connect with others who share a love for the game.

Held throughout the summer months, the clinics are led by U.S. Soccer-licensed coaches who create an encouraging and energetic environment where players can learn, grow, and enjoy every minute on the field. Rather than focusing on competition or pressure, the sessions emphasize the fundamentals of the game and the excitement that comes with improving individually as well as playing together as a team.

Each clinic is designed to help young players:

Grow their love for soccer through engaging, fun-filled activities

Sharpen foundational skills such as dribbling, passing, and shooting

Get extra touches on the ball to build confidence and comfort in the game

Play alongside friends and make new ones in a welcoming community setting

Whether a child is new to soccer or already enjoys playing, the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's Summer Clinic Series provides a space where everyone belongs. The goal is simple: help kids build confidence, develop skills, and leave the field smiling every single time!

Families are encouraged to join in on the fun and bring friends along, making the clinics a true community celebration of soccer and the beauty of summertime in Tampa Bay.

Registration is required, so tap here to reserve your spot now!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 9, 2026

Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Launches Summer Clinic Series - Tampa Bay Sun FC

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