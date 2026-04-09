Fort Lauderdale United FC Names Oronde Gadsden Sr. Flag Football Director

Published on April 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC today announced that former Miami Dolphins standout Oronde Gadsden Sr. has been named Flag Football Director for the club's official youth flag football program, in partnership with NFL FLAG.

Gadsden will oversee all aspects of the program, including player development, league operations, and community engagement, helping shape a high-quality and inclusive experience for boys and girls across South Florida.

"Playing football at a high level has helped me immensely on and off the field," said Gadsden. "I'm excited to pass that down to the next generation of athletes right here at Fort Lauderdale United. As football continues to flourish, we will be here growing and succeeding right along with it."

As Flag Football Director, Gadsden will play a key role in growing the sport locally while reinforcing Fort Lauderdale United's broader vision of building a connected ecosystem across youth and professional sports. The club's expanding platform includes professional women's soccer, a youth academy, volleyball, and an upcoming academy school, all designed to create clear pathways for athletes at every stage.

"This is another step in building Fort Lauderdale United the right way," said Tommy Smith. "We're not just focused on one team or one pathway - we're creating a complete ecosystem across youth, academy, and professional sports, including soccer, volleyball, and now flag football. Bringing someone like Oronde into the fold strengthens that vision. His experience, leadership, and connection to this community will help us continue to grow as an organization and create more opportunities for athletes across South Florida."

As an official NFL FLAG partner program, the league follows national standards and provides participants with structured play, certified coaching, and opportunities for continued development.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.