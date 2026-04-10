Fort Lauderdale United FC and Baptist Health Team up for Health & Wellness Day on April 11

Published on April 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC today announced that Baptist Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of the club's April 11 match at Beyond Bancard Field, a special Health & Wellness Day dedicated to promoting active lifestyles and community well-being across South Florida.

The match will spotlight the importance of physical and mental health through a series of in-stadium activations, fan experiences, and community initiatives designed to inspire fans of all ages to prioritize wellness.

"Partnering with Baptist Health for Health & Wellness Day is a natural fit for our club and our community," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer for Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Our players live the values of health, performance, and resilience every day, and we're proud to work alongside an organization that shares our commitment to helping South Florida live healthier lives."

As part of the partnership, Baptist Health will be integrated throughout the matchday experience, with interactive elements focused on fitness, recovery, nutrition, and preventative care. Fans can expect educational touchpoints, on-site engagement opportunities, and resources designed to make health and wellness accessible and actionable.

The event starts with a 5k run in partnership with Broward Run Club, followed by a day of activities including yoga, Zumba, and recovery. The day will then feed into Fort Lauderdale United's home match kicking off at 4 p.m., a crucial matchup with playoff implications.

Health & Wellness Day is part of Fort Lauderdale United FC's ongoing commitment to using sport as a platform for positive impact across South Florida, connecting fans with resources, organizations, and experiences that extend beyond the pitch.

Kickoff for the April 11 match is set for 4 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field.







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